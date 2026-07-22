TRAFFIC JAM! Blueberry spill shuts down Mission roadway

A truck carrying blueberries spilled part of its load onto a Mission roadway for the second summer in a row, creating slippery driving conditions and earning the driver a ticket for insecure cargo.Mission RCMP said officers were called to the Horne St. overpass on the afternoon of July 16 after multiple crates of blueberries fell from a truck and scattered across the roadway.Police were alerted after a witness saw a motorcycle lose traction while travelling through the spilled fruit as passing vehicles crushed the berries across the pavement, creating a hazardous surface."A witness reported the matter after seeing a motorcycle go slip-sliding through the mess, while other vehicles turned the matter into a very juicy incident indeed," said RCMP in a release.When officers arrived, they found the truck driver attempting to clean up the mess before road maintenance crews arrived to complete the cleanup.According to RCMP, the driver blamed farm workers for improperly loading the crates. However, officers reminded him that drivers are ultimately responsible for ensuring cargo is properly secured before heading onto public roads.The driver was issued a ticket under Section 35.03(2) of British Columbia's Motor Vehicle Act for operating a vehicle with insecure cargo.Despite the slippery conditions, police said no one was injured and the roadway was fully cleared.The incident is the second blueberry spill to make headlines in Mission during harvest season. On July 9, 2025, another truck spilled blueberries onto Lougheed Highway, prompting a similar RCMP response and cleanup effort.With blueberry harvest now underway again, police are reminding commercial drivers to properly secure their loads before travelling on public roads to prevent dangerous spills and unnecessary traffic disruptions.