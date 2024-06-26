Tragedy at Wasa Lake: 11-year-old lad drowns

A devastating incident occurred at Wasa Lake on. Sunday, when an 11-year-old boy lost his life in a drowning accident. Kimberley RCMP responded to a distress call after three children on an inflatable tube were swept away by strong winds and rough waters. The tube flipped over, and the young boy failed to reach the shore.A local resident and the RCMP officers sprang into action, using a boat to search the lake. Within minutes, they spotted the child underwater. An officer jumped into the lake, retrieved the boy, and initiated CPR on the boat. The child was then rushed to shore, where BC Emergency Health Services and STARS air ambulance were waiting. Despite the efforts, the boy was pronounced dead at East Kootenay Regional Hospital."I would like to thank the public for their assistance and recognize the heroic efforts of my officers, other first responders and the public at this tragic event," said Sgt. Steven Woodcox Kimberly RCMP Detachment Commander. "Kimberly RCMP Victim Services are engaged with the family and are supporting them during this trying time."