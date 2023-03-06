Tragically Hip

Members of the Tragically Hip gather onstage to acknowledge their fans after ending their Man Machine Poem tour in Kingston, ON.

 Courtesy CBC

The Tragically Hip said permission was not required by Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre to play its music at an event. 

“We did not have the full details in our earlier posts — and now consider this matter resolved,” said the Tragically Hip in a Monday tweet. 

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Forward Thinking
Forward Thinking

The entire Anaida Poilievre angle is a big giant distraction from all these other prople that were clearly involved in this scam.

Report Add Reply
Strong&Free
Strong&Free

Canadian politics has turned into a giant witch hunt. No wonder the government can't get anything done. Who cares what music played in some random venue? How's anyone supposed to get a unifying message across with everyone fretting over whether or not the dj has the rights to the music or not? Meanwhile, our economy's falling apart, China's interfering in our elections, we offhandedly rebuffed two of the largest business deals in Canadian history without even blinking (LNG to Germany & Germany). Our military is massively understaffed, with old equipment and its own witch hunts going on. The Bank of Canada has exploded the inflation rate to over three times the target amount, our schools and public institutions are putting all their capital into making sure that gender dysphoria is glorified and promoted, the police won't investigate criminal behaviour if the perp is a woke liberal, but yeah. Let's ignore all that to focus on whether the Tragically Hip got paid. Our priorities are so screwed up I'll be surprised if we don't turn to cannibalism and human sacrifice in the next few years.

Report Add Reply
Slash
Slash

I agree with the previous comments. Why is not Poilievre's involvement with Switch Health not being reported on?

Report Add Reply
Left Coast
Left Coast

I suspect there is NOTHING to report . . . do you actually believe that the CBC, CTV and Global would sit on such a tale ?

Report Add Reply
Forward Thinking
Forward Thinking

https://web.archive.org/web/20220915024405/https://www.switchhealth.ca/who-we-are/

Nevermind Chris Sky or the MSM look at the board of directors what is Rona Ambrose doing on the board of directors? The CPC profiteered to the misery of this fraud and it should be looked into and reported on. What is Pierre's involvement with this business if any? I agree Chris Sky is an idiot and screws this stuff up all the time and Chat GPT is Artifical Unintelligence. Not a reliable source. AI is turning into another Metaverse nothing burger. It just spouts out nonsense. It is unreliable. That being said now that I have looked into it all these other people are involved. Doug Ford has something to do with it. Why is Harper and Mulroney taking pics with the Switch Health VP in private settings? What was discussed during these meetings?

Report Add Reply
Forward Thinking
Forward Thinking

PIERRE POILIEVRE NEEDS TO ANSWER TO THE PUBLIC ABOUT HIS INVOLVEMENT IN REGARDS TO SWITCH HEALTH. DO YOUR JOB WS!

Report Add Reply
Left Coast
Left Coast

If you have any evidence you should post it yourself . . . not just shout Fire and run out the door . . . .

The little I can find on the subject looks rather sketchy at best . . . Chris Skyy is not what you might call a reliable source.

My bet is this is just more "Fake News" . . .

Report Add Reply
Forward Thinking
Forward Thinking

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Limited_hangout

https://mobile.twitter.com/JaymeKnyx/status/1632419637567651846

https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/switch-health

This company was incorporated in 2017. How did the CPC know to create a BC PCR testing company in 2017 three years before the scamdemic. They could have got into a million other different businesses but they choose this one why?

Report Add Reply
Forward Thinking
Forward Thinking

Hey WS are you going to just keep doing puff pieces for Pussyevre or are you going to do your job and report on Switch Health?

https://mobile.twitter.com/JaymeKnyx/status/1632419637567651846

Report Add Reply
Left Coast
Left Coast

Switch Health CEO . . . Marc Thomson

Chief Operations Officer

Testing launched July 14, 2021 . . .

https://www.datanyze.com/companies/switch-health/482291898

So in order to be involved in the sale of testing . . . Mrs. Poilievre would have had to have worked for this company in the last 20 months. Funny no mention on the web site . . . and the CEO has is a man . . .

Perhaps you have been "Played" again FW . . . just sayin . . .

Report Add Reply
Forward Thinking
Forward Thinking

Ya the Poilievre angel is a nothing burger but now that I have looked into it abit there is definitely shady stuff going on.

Report Add Reply

