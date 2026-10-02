Trailer Park Boys actor Mike Smith sees sexual assault case dismissed

Mike Smith, the actor who plays the character 'Bubbles' on the Nova Scotia mockumentary show Trailer Park Boys, has seen a sexual assault case against him dismissed.Smith, who is 54, was charged in October 2025 for an alleged sexual assault that took place in December 2017 in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia.The Trailer Park Boys star pled not guilty to the charge in February.The three-day trial was expected to begin on Thursday, but when the Crown offered no evidence, the defence requested the case be dismissed, a request Judge Jill Hartlen agreed to.However, according to the CBC, the lack of evidence was due to the complainant not being willing to testify because she felt the emotional toll it would take on her would be too severe as well as her worries about possible besmirchment of character that could result from her testifying. "I am unwilling to sacrifice my mental health," a statement from the complainant reads."This process retraumatizes survivors, subjecting their experiences to dissecting public scrutiny. Meanwhile, the accused seldom speak; they are exempt from the pain of taking the stand, giving testimony, and facing cross-examination," the statement continues..The statement goes on to say that due to the fact that in a sexual assault case the majority of evidence comes from victim testimony and the character of the accuser, she is worried that in the cross-examination she may face "character assassination" and that defence lawyers could "insinuate that victims played a part in the crime—or deserved it."The woman says that the dismissing of the charges doesn't change the truth about what happened on that December night in Dartmouth."I know what happened that night in 2017. My stepping away from the case does not change the facts of that incident. Rather, it is a gesture of reclaiming my agency after investigating options within a system that strips me of my voice."Defence lawyer Stan MacDonald stated, outside the courtroom on Thursday, that defence lawyers will not intimidate witnesses but noted that defence attorneys "do what the law allows us to do within our ethical boundaries.”MacDonald also noted that his client is "pleased that this matter is now behind him and he's ready to move forward.".A statement put out on Instagram by Trailer Park Boys Incorporated says that now that the trial has concluded, Smith will be resuming his role at the company and reprising his role as Bubbles in future endeavours.He had previously stepped away from his role as the managing director of the company. "Now that he is cleared of this matter, Mike is resuming his responsibilities with Trailer Park Boys Incorporated.""The company will provide no further comment regarding the concluded proceedings.".Comments were disabled under the company's statement on Instagram.