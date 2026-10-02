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Trailer Park Boys actor Mike Smith sees sexual assault case dismissed

'Bubbles' actor Mike Smith sees sexual assault case against him dismissed after complainant refuses to testify due to worries over mental health and 'character assassination'
Trailer Park Boys actor Mike Smith, who plays 'Bubbles', has seen a sexual assault case against him dismissed
Trailer Park Boys actor Mike Smith, who plays 'Bubbles', has seen a sexual assault case against him dismissedWS Files
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Sexual Assault
Nova Scotia
The Trailer Park Boys
Dartmouth
Mike Smith
Bubbles
Bubbles Trailer Park Boys
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Western Standard
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