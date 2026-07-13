UPDATED: Train derails into Calgary waterway; no leaks reported

A train has derailed in Calgary's southwest, sending cars into a body of water known as the Priddis Slough.The slough is a waterway that is home to thousands of birds.The train is on the Canadian Pacific Kansas City line."Due to safety concerns at this time, we are asking the public to avoid the area. Traffic in the area of Shawville Gate and the nearby transit hub may be affected. Please use alternative routes," said Calgary police in a tweet..Canadian Pacific Kansas City officials sent a statement to the Western Standard."CPKC crews are on the site of a train derailment this morning involving multiple cars just south of Stoney Tr. in Southwest Calgary. The derailment happened just after 7:30 a.m. Thirteen cars are involved. Those cars are carrying a mix of lumber, plywood, propane and argon," read the statement "Calgary emergency officials on scene are reporting there are no indications of any leaks from the tanker cars. Additional CPKC crews are responding to the scene to begin a clean-up.""The crew aboard the train was not injured. The cause of the incident is under investigation." ...more to come