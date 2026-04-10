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Trans German neo-Nazi arrested in Czech Republic

Crossdressing Neo-Nazi Sven Liebich has been arrested in Czech Republic after fleeing his native Germany
German neo-Nazi Sven Liebich dressed as a woman in court
German neo-Nazi Sven Liebich dressed as a woman in courtScreengrab from @RonniNicole1
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Transgender
Germany
Czech Republic
neo-nazi
Sven Liebach

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