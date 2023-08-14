Anne Andres, 40, currently holds multiple records in the female division

Reduxx reported that Anne Andres, 40, currently holds multiple records in the female division, including women’s deadlift and bench press, and has placed first in nine out of the eleven competitions he has participated in over the past four years.

A transgender male powerlifter who mocked women and who identifies as a woman set a women’s national record at a championship in Brandon, Manitoba on Sunday.

D&J
D&J

Cancelling women is now a sport on its own. Its plain. No menstruation no woman.

guest1121
guest1121

That's no lady. That's a mentally ill person 😐

retiredpop
retiredpop

Headline should be corrected to it sets trans Canadian powerlifting record-not women's because it isn't a woman!

Cadmann Weyland
Cadmann Weyland

This whole farce is the fast track to killing women's sports entirely. And in some sports, it's the fast track to killing some women. ie: rugby, football etc... hard contact sports.

It's not just disgusting. There's so many people who have abandoned common sense, are just jumping on the whole idiotic LGBTxxxx bandwagon regardless of how thoroughly stupid this whole movement has become. Actual cisgender female athletes should withdraw from sports entirely until this whole issue has had some actual rational thought applied to it.

Forward Thinking
Forward Thinking

🤡🌍

guest1019
guest1019

I'm all goosebumps.

Lbondoc
Lbondoc

If it weren’t for the trans element, this would be a dog-bites-man story. News flash: biological men are stronger than biological women!

Straight Shooter
Straight Shooter

Pathetic.

Dude. You're just pathetic.

Your condition can't be helped. Go take Justin's free euthanasia.

Left Coast
Left Coast

This is so friggin Nuts . . . what a beast !

Get this guy some Mental Help . . . he's not a woman any more than my neutered Doberman is . . .

He set the "Tranny" record . . . won't be long they will be having the Tranny Games in Manitoba . . .

eldon628
eldon628

What a disgrace! There is absolutely nothing to be proud of here.

Ian Chappell
Ian Chappell

He's no woman...

SuperBaba
SuperBaba

eldon628: [thumbup]

