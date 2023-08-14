A transgender male powerlifter who mocked women and who identifies as a woman set a women’s national record at a championship in Brandon, Manitoba on Sunday.
Reduxx reported that Anne Andres, 40, currently holds multiple records in the female division, including women’s deadlift and bench press and has placed first in nine out of the eleven competitions he has participated in over the past four years.
On Sunday, Reduxx reported Andres appeared at the Canadian Powerlifting Union’s 2023 Western Canadian Championship which was held at Brandon University’s Healthy Living Centre.
"Andres participated in the Female Masters Unequipped category, and beat out Michelle Kymanick and SuJan Gil for the first-place award," Reduxx said.
According to advanced results obtained by Reduxx, Andres's total powerlifting score was over 200 lbs more than the top-performing female in the same class – 597.5 lbs versus SuJan Gil’s 387.5 lbs total.
A total is the sum of the heaviest weight lifted for the squat, bench press and deadlift.
"Andres’ total would have placed him amongst the top-performing male powerlifters in the entire championship had he participated in the men’s category," Reduxx said.
Piers Morgan, the master of the media comeback, said he believes it's ridiculous.
"Preposterous," Morgan said on X/Twitter quoting a news story.
Preposterous. https://t.co/hGRex4LO0G— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) August 14, 2023
X/Twitter users were quick to react to the Moran post.
"Why are women cheering on the demise of their side? In a sane world the second he entered the room everyone would have got up and left," one user tweeted.
"Until women and girls stop competing this will continue."
Others on social media questioned Morgan on why this was happening.
"Why would any woman compete against this? All real women need to no longer compete in this federation," another person posted on X/Twitter.
Andres sported blue hair for his lift to smash the record.
"When sanity takes hold there are going to be a lot of 'women records' erased for the simple fact they were set by men pretending to be women because they fail being men in sports," another person tweeted.
"What a joke."
According to a source who was present at the championship, Andres set both a Canadian women’s national record and an unofficial women’s world powerlifting record.
Boasting of his success, Andres shared videos to his Instagram account.
"Today I did some lifting. Not just some lifting. I got to lift with friends from across Canada. Friends who welcome me and love me and want me to be there. Friends who support trying to be the best me. I couldn’t ask for more than that, could I," Andres posted.
"Keep in mind I turned 40 a week ago, so suddenly being master 1 is kind of hollow. That in mind, I got every masters record and two unofficial world masters records. I don’t care about records. I care about being there with my friends."
Andres said he missed the bench because the platform was very slick.
"So I basically Larson pressed my two good lifts. I missed my third dead because I wasn’t strong enough today. Cool story, do better next time, right? Anyways. It’s been about 14 hours, the caffeine is wearing off. Time to sleep," Andres said.
"Thank you for having me friends. I am always honoured to be allowed to be there with you. I hope I earn it. (I got a lot of messages today but I was on the road for 11 hours so if I missed anyone I’m sorry)."
In February, the “Trans Inclusion Policy” was released, containing an explicit statement that the CPU supported allowing transgender powerlifters to participate in the sex category of their choosing based on a guidance from the Canadian Centre for Ethics in Sport (CCES).
“Based on this background and available evidence, the Expert Working Group felt that trans athletes should be able to participate in the gender with which they identify, regardless of whether or not they have undergone hormone therapy,” the document reads, deferring to the “inclusivity in sport” guidance from the CCES.
Just prior to the announcement of a gender self-identification policy, Andres gained attention after sharing a video of himself appearing to mock female athletes, asking why female powerlifters were “so bad” at bench press.
(12) comments
Cancelling women is now a sport on its own. Its plain. No menstruation no woman.
That's no lady. That's a mentally ill person 😐
Headline should be corrected to it sets trans Canadian powerlifting record-not women's because it isn't a woman!
This whole farce is the fast track to killing women's sports entirely. And in some sports, it's the fast track to killing some women. ie: rugby, football etc... hard contact sports.
It's not just disgusting. There's so many people who have abandoned common sense, are just jumping on the whole idiotic LGBTxxxx bandwagon regardless of how thoroughly stupid this whole movement has become. Actual cisgender female athletes should withdraw from sports entirely until this whole issue has had some actual rational thought applied to it.
🤡🌍
I'm all goosebumps.
If it weren’t for the trans element, this would be a dog-bites-man story. News flash: biological men are stronger than biological women!
Pathetic.
Dude. You're just pathetic.
Your condition can't be helped. Go take Justin's free euthanasia.
This is so friggin Nuts . . . what a beast !
Get this guy some Mental Help . . . he's not a woman any more than my neutered Doberman is . . .
He set the "Tranny" record . . . won't be long they will be having the Tranny Games in Manitoba . . .
What a disgrace! There is absolutely nothing to be proud of here.
He's no woman...
eldon628: [thumbup]
