Trans TikToker Dylan Mulvaney to make Broadway debut as Anne Boleyn in musical Six

Trans TikTok star Dylan Mulvaney is making her Broadway debut and will play Anne Boleyn in the upcoming production of Six.Six is a musical that reimagines the wives of Henry VIII as a girls' pop band performing a concert.“YAY BROADWAY,” Mulvaney wrote on Instagram. “So happy my bway debut is playing a fellow polarizing woman in this perfect musical next month.”Mulvaney is most notable for those outside of the TikTok sphere for her role in a 2023 Bud Light advertising campaign, which led to backlash and a subsequent boycott of what was then the most popular beer in the United States.The boycott led to a 23% drop in sales of Bud Light and in May 2023 culminated in what MarketWatch called the worst month in the history of AB InBev, Budweiser's parent company. That month AB InBev stock shares dropped by 20%, and AB InBev's rival, Molson Coors, stock valuation rose by 19%..The announcement that Mulvaney will be playing Anne Boleyn has faced considerable backlash and even caused the Six X account to shut down and private posts after alleged bullying about Mulvaney's casting. .Due to this reaction, a statement from the producers of Six was released saying that "The producers of Six have chosen to temporarily limit access to the Broadway production’s X account following a number of comments made in response to recent Broadway casting news, which we felt crossed the line into bullying.".The casting of Mulvaney as Boleyn has faced backlash not only about historical inaccuracies due to Mulvaney being trans but also about Mulvaney's seeming lack of acting ability and only getting the role due to name notoriety and TikTok fame. .Although the X account remains protected, the musical is still set to debut on February 16th on Broadway.