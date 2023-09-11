Fae Johnstone

Fae Johnstone said she was honoured to be featured in this campaign by Hershey's Canada for International Women's Day along with four other women making change. 

Wisdom2Action Co-owner Fae Johnstone said the Conservatives should not have passed a sex-based rights resolution at the Conservative Convention. 

“This is the CPC, as a party, voicing its opposition to 2SLGBTQ+ rights,” tweeted Johnstone. 

Eug
Eug

The universe functions in an orderly manner according to rules set down by the creator God. At the moment of conception every living breathing animal along with human beings are assigned the role, male or female. There is nothing that can be done to change this significant role. It is permanent, written into every cell in the species, as the cell replicate, it replicates an exact copy of the original. When a cell dies it leaves behind a memory of the original, but nothing about it changes. Men are men and can ever be anything else other than what happened at conception. The same for a woman two living sparks united at conception and bang a female (woman) or male (man) comes into existence. Glory to God. Thank you Jesus

Grk
Grk

I cannot fathom these men freaks/perverts and their obsession of trying to eliminate biological females. This fits with WEF depopulation as it were.

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

Bingo

YYC 007
YYC 007

This man who thinks he’s a woman has also recently said that people who want to send their kids to private schools or homeschool them have lost their grip on reality. 🤣🤣🤣

Getrdone
Getrdone

We have not lost our grip on reality, Reality is that there are 2 sexes and the rest is mind fabrication, not reality. Our children went to a Christian School and in today's culture that would be the only choice I would have unless the School System would get out of the child grooming business.

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

Why are the tranny freaks not being arrested for anti woman hate?

This is an anti woman hate group movement

My God women and little girls now have to share bathrooms and change rooms with mentally ill and mentally sick men

This is clearly anti women hate

Grk
Grk

[thumbup][thumbup]

Taz
Taz

Delusional brainwashed fool.

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Does this dude dressed up like a girl still have his junk attached? If so, maybe if he got it removed I might take him a little more serious, but right now I look at these guys as sick freaks, simply wanting access to children and women’s change rooms and washrooms to engage in their sick fantasy. WhT happened to the liberal mantra “believe all women” what happens to the Liberals and their women’s rights agenda? This Fn freak cannot tell me most women support these deals in their children’s change rooms and women’s change rooms, this is myth perpetrated on us by these creeps, the Liberal regime and their propaganda wing, the MSM.

PersonOne
PersonOne

When I see a man's face all done up in makeup..... I dont even read the article. Clown World

LetThatOneMarinate
LetThatOneMarinate

[thumbup]

guest50
guest50

You and me both! An individual sex-based fantasies and fetishes are their own business, not their neighbors.

guest1019
guest1019

This self-righteous dude needs its head examined.

