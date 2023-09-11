Wisdom2Action Co-owner Fae Johnstone said the Conservatives should not have passed a sex-based rights resolution at the Conservative Convention.
“This is the CPC, as a party, voicing its opposition to 2SLGBTQ+ rights,” tweeted Johnstone.
Reporter (Alberta)
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
Wisdom2Action Co-owner Fae Johnstone said the Conservatives should not have passed a sex-based rights resolution at the Conservative Convention.
“This is the CPC, as a party, voicing its opposition to 2SLGBTQ+ rights,” tweeted Johnstone.
“This is terrifying.”
The Conservative Party just passed this policy at their convention in Quebec City today. If enacted under a CPC government, it would ban trans women from women’s bathrooms, shelters, etc.This is the CPC, as a party, voicing its opposition to 2SLGBTQ+ rights. This is terrifying. pic.twitter.com/yCnhDX0ZcK— Fae Johnstone, MSW (@FaeJohnstone) September 9, 2023
The Conservatives voted 87% to 13% to pass the Edmonton-Strathcona, AB, EDA’s motion about restricting women’s spaces and categories to biological women at the Conservative Convention on Saturday.
Canadian sport performance coach Linda Blade said women in Canada need the Conservatives’ help.
“Single-sex female-only spaces are disappearing in this country,” said Blade.
Johnstone called this “bigotry dressed up in second wave feminism.”
All major feminist groups and the majority of women-serving organizations in Canada support transgender rights and welcome transgender people into their spaces.
If enacted, she said this policy would “further force trans people out of public life.” Most places do not have gender neutral washrooms.
Johnstone concluded by saying she would be unsafe using a men’s washroom.
“This would put us at greater risk of violence and make everyday life so much harder," she said.
Reporter (Alberta)
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(13) comments
The universe functions in an orderly manner according to rules set down by the creator God. At the moment of conception every living breathing animal along with human beings are assigned the role, male or female. There is nothing that can be done to change this significant role. It is permanent, written into every cell in the species, as the cell replicate, it replicates an exact copy of the original. When a cell dies it leaves behind a memory of the original, but nothing about it changes. Men are men and can ever be anything else other than what happened at conception. The same for a woman two living sparks united at conception and bang a female (woman) or male (man) comes into existence. Glory to God. Thank you Jesus
I cannot fathom these men freaks/perverts and their obsession of trying to eliminate biological females. This fits with WEF depopulation as it were.
Bingo
This man who thinks he’s a woman has also recently said that people who want to send their kids to private schools or homeschool them have lost their grip on reality. 🤣🤣🤣
We have not lost our grip on reality, Reality is that there are 2 sexes and the rest is mind fabrication, not reality. Our children went to a Christian School and in today's culture that would be the only choice I would have unless the School System would get out of the child grooming business.
Why are the tranny freaks not being arrested for anti woman hate?
This is an anti woman hate group movement
My God women and little girls now have to share bathrooms and change rooms with mentally ill and mentally sick men
This is clearly anti women hate
[thumbup][thumbup]
Delusional brainwashed fool.
Does this dude dressed up like a girl still have his junk attached? If so, maybe if he got it removed I might take him a little more serious, but right now I look at these guys as sick freaks, simply wanting access to children and women’s change rooms and washrooms to engage in their sick fantasy. WhT happened to the liberal mantra “believe all women” what happens to the Liberals and their women’s rights agenda? This Fn freak cannot tell me most women support these deals in their children’s change rooms and women’s change rooms, this is myth perpetrated on us by these creeps, the Liberal regime and their propaganda wing, the MSM.
When I see a man's face all done up in makeup..... I dont even read the article. Clown World
[thumbup]
You and me both! An individual sex-based fantasies and fetishes are their own business, not their neighbors.
This self-righteous dude needs its head examined.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.