Alberta resident Duchess Lois requested her medical assistance in dying (MAID) file and was declined, to prevent discrimination.
“A human rights concern?” said Lois in a Wednesday tweet.
Lois applied for MAID in January because she is a post-operational transgender woman who regretted her decisions.
“I qualify for it as someone who is sterilized and who has undergone vaginoplasty,” she said. “Two things that cannot be reversed or relieved.”
The doctor started off the application by confirming she was eligible for healthcare funded by a government in Canada, was at least 18 years old, capable of making decisions about her health, made a voluntary request for MAID which was not subject to external pressure, and gave informed consent after being told about other means available to relieve suffering.
He confirmed she had a serious, incurable illness, disease or disability. He said the illness was pain and anxiety related to receiving a vaginoplasty.
The doctor agreed Lois’ condition caused her to endure physical or psychological suffering which was intolerable to her and could not be relieved under conditions she considered acceptable. She had been struggling with inadequate pain control and concerns about it.
While going through her application, the doctor said he consulted with another healthcare worker to inform his assessment. He gave her a specialist referral.
She did not receive palliative care or disability support services. To the best of his knowledge and beliefs, these supports were available.
The doctor concluded by saying Lois does not meet MAID’s criteria. She is looking into funding to visit a gender clinic in Montreal for a surgical follow-up.
“Can be reassessed in future if change in clinical status,” he said.
“Resources provided for looking further into human rights concerns.”
Twitter user Jennifer asked Lois what resources they gave her.
“It sounds like they think you have a human rights concern and provided you information to get your questions answered or something,” said Jennifer.
Lois responded by saying she received no source.
“I'm supposed to be content with numbing cream that doesn't work,” she said.
“Back to square one.”
Yet they will fast track a veterans request for MAID because he is poor. This country is some F’ed up right now, and the the reason is the Trudeau Liberals, I’m all for approving involuntary MAID for all of this Liberal government.
