Ash Davis named hardest hitter

Ash Davis was awarded the “hardest hitter” during the 2022 Senior Awards Banquet.

 Photo Credit: Facebook

A transgender woman rugby player in Canada who identifies as non-binary was named 'men’s hardest hitter' just last year according to her former team's Facebook page.

Ash Davis was awarded the 'hardest hitter' during the 2022 Senior Awards Banquet. A Facebook post from Fergus Highlands RFC from December, 2022, shows Davis wearing a blue dress in the graphic naming him 'Men’s Hardest Hitter.'

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

Tommy Digger
Tommy Digger

His wife claims he's a woman; she almost gave Davis Menzies a good licking for asking a question. Haha

delshay01
delshay01

The guy is a coward. Doesn't like to play with men anymore, they might hurt me. He probably thinks putting women in the hospital is a lot of fun.

willowravenwolf
willowravenwolf

He is not a woman, he will never be a woman, he is a man with mental health issues that gets his jollies assaulting women and this could well escalate into more serious crimes against women. The women are in danger from these mentally ill men.

Woodrow George
Woodrow George

[thumbup]Bingo!

Alterego64
Alterego64

it is a male.

stop calling him "her, she" etc.

time to call these people what they are.

He is a male, hurting women.

He is not a nice person, mentally ill I would say....

Woodrow George
Woodrow George

[thumbup]

free the west
free the west

Real tough guy there. Likes to play with the ladies. When reality no longer rules, we all go down with the ship.

