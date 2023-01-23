The Norwegian group Trans Cultural Mindfulness Alliance (TCMA) says the song (You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman by Aretha Franklin perpetuates multiple transphobic stereotypes and they want it banned.
“This song has helped inspire acts of harm against transgender women,” said TCMA in a tweet.
“TCMA is requesting it is removed from Spotify & Apple Music.”
Aretha Franklin's 1968 song "Natural Woman" perpetuates multiple harmful anti-trans stereotypes.There is no such thing as a "natural" woman.This song has helped inspire acts of harm against transgender women.TCMA is requesting it is removed from Spotify & Apple Music.
It said there is "no such thing as a 'natural' woman."
TCMA followed up that tweet by saying people do not need to bleed or ovulate to have periods.
“A period is a state of mind than an actual state of being,” it said.
It said transgender women can “absolutely have periods and need free hygiene products.”
To those who are unsure how it works:You do not need to bleed to have a period.You do not need to ovulate to have a period.A period is a state of mind than an actual state of being.So, yes, transgender women can absolutely have periods and need free hygiene products.
American director Robby Starbuck said TCMA is upping the crazy level.
“Just in case, YES there is such a thing as a natural woman,” said Starbuck.
“They’re born with female chromosomes + anatomy.”
I thought you had to be a parody but I looked at the accounts you follow and it seems you might be serious. Y’all up the crazy level daily so it’s hard to tell. Just in case, YES there is such a thing as a natural woman. They’re born with female chromosomes + anatomy. Seek help.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(5) comments
Oh my Lord! When will this idiocy ever end? These people are to crazy to define and so far out of touch of common sense it’s pathetic. 🤦♀️
Why would any one give this group any attention? If we ignore the childish antics, they tend to shut up. You should try it sometime....
If ignoring them worked we wouldn't have schoolboards indoctrinating children about "gender identity". We have to take them seriously.
How about: we don’t negotiate with terrorists.
Inclusive? Ban everything that does not fit the WOKE culture?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.