Aretha Franklin

Aretha Franklin early in her career 

 Courtesy Atlantic Records

The Norwegian group Trans Cultural Mindfulness Alliance (TCMA) says the song (You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman by Aretha Franklin perpetuates multiple transphobic stereotypes and they want it banned. 

“This song has helped inspire acts of harm against transgender women,” said TCMA in a tweet. 

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

(5) comments

GailMolsberry
GailMolsberry

Oh my Lord! When will this idiocy ever end? These people are to crazy to define and so far out of touch of common sense it’s pathetic. 🤦‍♀️

Sokrnut74
Sokrnut74

Why would any one give this group any attention? If we ignore the childish antics, they tend to shut up. You should try it sometime....

rmannia
rmannia

If ignoring them worked we wouldn't have schoolboards indoctrinating children about "gender identity". We have to take them seriously.

Only Freedom Matters Now
Only Freedom Matters Now

How about: we don’t negotiate with terrorists.

Big104
Big104

Inclusive? Ban everything that does not fit the WOKE culture?

