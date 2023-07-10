Mika Minio-Paluello
The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is offering advice for individuals who identify as transgender and choose to breastfeed their babies, using the term “chestfeeding.”

“Chestfeeding” is a term used by individuals who identify as the opposite sex or non-binary to refer to the act of breastfeeding. Both women and men use this term.

Silence Dogood
Silence Dogood

Why is the Center for Disease Control making any recommendations about the language people use?

Freedom fan
Freedom fan

There is no chance for this child. The chemicals this man had to take to make this happen will now poison that child. IS this not a form of abuse and that child should be taken away for not getting a choice as the left would say.

