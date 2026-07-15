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Transgender 'refugee' who fled US says he fears being killed in Dutch asylum centre by migrants

A transgender woman who fled to the Netherlands from the United States due to the “oppression” of President Donald Trump and his government's policies is having second thoughts about the move.
A transgender woman who fled to the Netherlands from the United States due to the “oppression” of President Donald Trump and his government's policies is having second thoughts about the move.X screenshot
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