Transgender 'refugee' who fled US says he fears being killed in Dutch asylum centre by migrants

CALGARY — A transgender 'woman' who fled to the Netherlands from the United States due to the “oppression” of President Donald Trump and his government's policies is having second thoughts about the move.The unnamed biological man recently told Dutch television news show PowNews that he was placed in a migrant centre in Ter Apel, a small town of 10,000 people, and that he felt unsafe at the facility..“Between here and there is a bunch of Algerians and Moroccans, or whoever, who think that queer people should be beaten,” the man told the camera crew.“I think this system where you have people just living out here that are unhappy is not good.”The centre is the largest in the Netherlands and houses roughly 2,200 people from around the world, predominantly from Middle Eastern and African countries, and is known in the Dutch media for overcrowding and violence.On Sunday, multiple fights broke out in the Ter Apel centre after the Red Cross stopped providing health services due to safety concerns.That incident came after two stabbing incidents occurred in two days near the centre.A user named Sander van Dam originally shared the post on social media platform X, and the clip has since gone viral, garnering more than 2.2 million views in the last 48 hours.A migrant who appears to be of Middle Eastern descent is also shown being asked by the Dutch TV interviewer if he thought the refugee camp was a safe environment.“No, I don’t think it’s safe,” the migrant said, a sentiment echoed by the American transgender woman.“Oh, it’s scary,” he said.“It’s legitimately scary. I decided that my mental health is degrading so substantially being here that I just need to get out. The situation we have in the US as a trans person is not good, right? But here, I will be hurt or killed.”.The man’s comments found little sympathy online as many commentators argued he had found out the “grass is definitely not greener on the other side.”“As soon as he arrived seeking refuge, he was transferred to an asylum seekers reception centre which is full of rabid Islamists who aren’t too keen on the LGBTQ community,” one commentator on X said..“Now he wants to leave the Netherlands.”Another X user said, “We now have American transgender refugees in the Netherlands complaining about getting hate crimed by Muslim refugees in the asylum centre. A total clown world."