Transgender shooter kills 3 people in deadly shooting at US hockey rink

A shooting during a high school hockey game at Dennis M. Lynch Arena in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, left three people dead, including the suspected shooter, and three others critically injured, police said. A WJAR News report identified the suspect as Robert Dorgan, who it said also goes by Roberta Esposito. The station’s reporter, citing a law enforcement source, said the suspect “dressed in women’s clothing.” Police have not publicly released the names of the other victims. Gunfire erupted in the early afternoon during a crowded game, sending players and spectators running for safety, authorities said. .Police said the victims were in the stands and arena area, and no players on the ice were reported hurt.Police Chief Tina Goncalves said the shooting appears to have been targeted and linked to a family dispute, not a random attack. The suspect is believed to have died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, and police said officers were not involved in the suspect’s death. The game was livestreamed, and investigators are reviewing video that captured the sound of shots and the panic that followed, police said. The Rhode Island Interscholastic League said it has temporarily suspended interscholastic games to allow schools time to respond and support students and staff.