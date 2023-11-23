Transgender swimmer sets college womens' record after three years on mens’ team

Biological male Meghan Cortez-Fields broke the women’s swimming record at Ramapo College in New Jersey after competing on the men's team for the last three years. The swimmer had previously told The Ramapo News Lia Thomas, the transgender University of Pennsylvania swimmer who took the NCAA Championship first place in 2022, is an “inspiration to me.”Cortez-Fields finished the 100-yard butterfly race in 57.22 seconds over the weekend, breaking the school record. The transgender swimmer also claimed first place in the 200-yard individual medley and second place in the 200-yard butterfly.Former NCAA swimmer Riley Gaines, who placed second against Thomas at the NCAA Championship in 2022, posted about the event on Twitter (“X”).Gaines shared photos from the event where the team is posing with their arms around Cortez-Fields in celebration of the win. “Ramapo College swimmer in NJ goes from less than mediocre male swimmer to a record smasher competing against the women,” Gaines wrote. “Hm, where have we seen this before?”.After the post circulated on social media the team deleted it. .Gaines, who is now an ambassador for the American conservative non-profit Independent Women’s Forum, spoke on the issue with FOX News. “The incident at Ramapo College shouldn’t be a shock to anyone considering we’ve seen virtually the same story time and time again with no people in leadership positions willing to take a stand for women,” Gaines told FOX.“Those who choose to remain blind to the injustice of allowing mediocre male athletes to become record-breaking female athletes are either incompetent or misogynists,” she said. “There is no in between anymore.”“Women are being asked to smile and step aside and allow these men onto our teams all the while stripping us of opportunities, privacy and safety.”Ramapo College told FOX News the school “supports all of our student athletes.”“The original post of Meghan’s achievement was deleted by a peer who wanted to protect their teammate from insulting comments on the post,” the school spokesperson said. “The College continues to post team and individual student-athlete achievements for all programs on our Athletics website.”