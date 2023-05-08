Darren Clines

An Ohio transgender woman has been cleared of exposing themself to numerous females, including young girls at a YMCA location.

Darren Clines, who goes by the name Rachel, faced three counts of public indecency, with witnesses claiming they saw a naked man, with a visible penis, in the female locker room, but last week a Xenia Municipal court Judge, David McNamee, cleared Glines of the charges, admitting there was “little dispute as to the facts of the case” regarding Glines’ permission to be in the locker room as well as the fact that Glines’ heavy body set likely covered the penis, reports The New York Post.

