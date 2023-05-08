An Ohio transgender woman has been cleared of exposing themself to numerous females, including young girls at a YMCA location.
Darren Clines, who goes by the name Rachel, faced three counts of public indecency, with witnesses claiming they saw a naked man, with a visible penis, in the female locker room, but last week a Xenia Municipal court Judge, David McNamee, cleared Glines of the charges, admitting there was “little dispute as to the facts of the case” regarding Glines’ permission to be in the locker room as well as the fact that Glines’ heavy body set likely covered the penis, reports The New York Post.
“There is no question that [Glines] was in the women’s locker room. However, [Glines] was not charged with trespass, nor was [Glines] charged with being in an area of the YMCA where [Glines] was not supposed to be,” McNamee wrote in his judgement.
“Quite simply, the facts do not exist to support a finding of guilt. Glines’ genitalia were not visible as a result of other portions of her body covering same.”
Glines defence attorneys argued it was “also fair to say that the whole genital area was covered by body fat,” adding the YMCA of Greater Dayton earlier had given Glines permission to go into the women’s locker room in all YMCA facilities in the area.
"Under no circumstance will we investigate an individual’s birth identity and then assign individuals to locker rooms,” said the YMCA in a statement.
Kateisha Young, a YMCA Fairborn employee who testified as a witness on behalf of the prosecution, told Reduxx that she was initially welcoming of Glines and supportive of his claims of womanhood. However, her support withered after he allegedly sexually assaulted her, reports Blaze.
“He let me believe he was a friend, and he told me that he wasn’t interested in me sexually. Then, as I’m trying to comfort him with a hug … I’m thrown for a loop, world-shattering reality," said Young, adding she got a protective order against Glines,. After learning there had been other women victimized, Young testified against him and expressed certainty that he would re-offend.”
RedState reported two precedents were set in the case: "First, if a man is so fat that their genitals can’t be clearly seen, then it’s apparently fine for them to get naked in front of little girls at a YMCA. ... Further, it is now apparently acceptable for a man to get naked in front of little girls as long as the degenerates at the front desk of an establishment give him permission to enter the woman’s locker room."
