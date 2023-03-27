JFK Airport

JFK Airport

 Courtesy Wikimedia Commons

A “humiliated” transgender woman has claimed she was “punched” in the testicles by a TSA agent while at JFK International Airport in New York.

In a since-deleted social media post, the woman claims a TSA agent punched her “in the genitalia, yelled at me for having a penis” and humiliated her in front of other passengers.

Tags

Shay Bottomley is a Reporter for the Western Standard based in the Calgary Headquarters. He has a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from the University of Portsmouth, and has previously covered Windsor and Maidenhead in the UK.

Recommended for you

(8) comments

Strong&Free
Strong&Free

Hey WS, do you know how badly it hurts your credibility when you write articles about a woman's testicles?

Report Add Reply
A Person
A Person

Thankfully, women have incredibly high pain tolerances during childbirth. I’m guessing that their testicles get badly hurt during delivery, but yet, they power thru like the amazing, life-giving beings they are. Conversely, if I jump or move too fast without tight fitting underwear on, I’m on the ground crying like a child for half an hour with an ice pack on my lap. God bless women and their tough testicles!

Report Add Reply
Resolute
Resolute

I cannot stop laughing. If it wasn't so serious this invasion of privacy by XX in XY territory and the sexualization of children and their ultimate goal, legal rape of minors.

Report Add Reply
CalamityMarcy
CalamityMarcy

Women aren't equipped with testicles...

Report Add Reply
guest50
guest50

I'm trying really, really hard not to laugh.

Report Add Reply
trish_fai
trish_fai

I think the incident qualifies as an oxymoron!!!

Report Add Reply
Delby
Delby

Sometimes, "It is better to remain silent and be thought a fool than to open one's mouth and prove it." I cannot imagine being 'humiliated' in public but I sure can imagine my making it worse by my shouting out loud to the world.

Report Add Reply
Tommy Digger
Tommy Digger

Have a good cry, put on some fresh lip stick and your troubles will melt away like gum drops.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.