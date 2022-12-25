Transit
Courtesy of Statistics Canada

Transit ridership in Canada remains far below pre-pandemic levels, despite high gas prices and heavy subsidies, Statistics Canada data showed yesterday. Transit operators petitioned Parliament for even more subsidies to offset losses at the fare box, according to Blacklock's Reporter.

StatsCan in a report Urban Public Transit said figures for October, the most recent data available, show transit revenues were the highest they’ve been since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Tags

Bureau Chief (Parliament Hill)

Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.

Recommended for you

(3) comments

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Let’s see, should I wade through a bunch of methheads trying to push me onto the tracks, or wait at the homeless shelter/bus stop and be harassed for spare change or possibly robbed or should I just drive my own car to work? Decisions, decisions?

Report Add Reply
Creepy Little Dictator
Creepy Little Dictator

They keep pushing for more public transport which is the last thing we need if they are going to produce more pandemics.

Report Add Reply
FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Exactly, recruiting doctors would be a better idea. But that isn’t pretty and you don’t get a doctors office named after you like you might a transit station.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.