Transphobe Regina couple
Two Saskatchewan educators have listed a basement rental unit in their home, but homophobic and transphobic people need not apply.

“We are a queer friendly family. Please do not message if you are homophobic, transphobic, etc,” said the rental ad.

Transphobe rental ad Regina
Transphobe Kid - June 29 2016
Transphobe Kid - Feb 14 2021

(6) comments

YYC 007
YYC 007

Wow….the odds that all three are members of the alphabet community without any parental persuasion are about the same as winning the 649. Now where are the social workers to intervene??

guest356
guest356

Somewhat non binary that you can mandate a renter has to be non transphobic, but heaven forbid if you mandate an alternate only to that. Why is it that these Teachers cannot accept other peoples viewpoints and insist on do as I say not as I do? Our society is circling the drain with the full endorsement of the legal system.

Left Coast
Left Coast

These Alphabet fools have infiltrated the Schools to do the same to your kids they did to their own . . .

The entire family is in need of Mental Help . . . I suspect the kids are in serious danger . . . .

PSYCHIATRIST: How the Transgender Movement Happened

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SzyG5Zmm_tY

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

These people are teachers of our children, they are also dangerous zealots, how, and when did these zealots become the majority of people chosen to teach our children?

guest50
guest50

This article reminds me of the various cults prosecuted over the past 50 years for child sexual abuse.

Where are our elected officials? Hiding I'm sure!

skchristensen6982
skchristensen6982

Share the Gospel.

Trust not in man, nor government. Trust not in those who condone what God condemns.

We are all sinners, all hypocrites.... but Jesus - died on the cross for your sins and mine. He shed is his blood for you personally.

Please, the hour is late, the evil is growing and the planet will be shaken in the coming weeks. If you aren't ready you will be taken by surprise.

Maranatha.

