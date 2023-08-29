Two Saskatchewan educators have listed a basement rental unit in their home, but homophobic and transphobic people need not apply.
Two Saskatchewan educators have listed a basement rental unit in their home, but homophobic and transphobic people need not apply.
“We are a queer friendly family. Please do not message if you are homophobic, transphobic, etc,” said the rental ad.
Regina Public Schools early childhood educator Dennie Fornwald and Luther College high school teacher Kris Dueck share three children, who are 10 and younger.
Two of the boys are “gender neutral,” with the oldest being non-binary, 10, and another is gender diverse.
The parents have dressed the children in rainbow colours and gender-opposite clothing since they were very young, as seen in some photos.
In the first photo, this is the 10 year old nonbinary child wearing a dress at approximately three years old. He is the child on the right side.
Here is another photo with the two youngest children from 2021. Both wearing pride colours and the middle boy wearing a dress.
Fornwald recently spoke with the Canadian Press about her outrage at the new parental rights and sexual education policies announced by the Saskatchewan government.
“I know a lot of kids that this is going to affect negatively, kids whose families I know and I like. I think of all the kids out there who don’t have a safe person at home — hopefully yet. I think some of them could get there,” said Fornwald.
Fornwald added gender identity “is something essential, a protected right” and unsupportive parents should not have a say in how their child identifies at school. She said she would not “out” any kids to their parents without the child’s permission.
“I’ll work from an assumption that families want what’s best for their kids. I always start the year getting to know families with that assumption in mind,” said Fornwald.
“For those times that I’m not sure if we’re on the same page when it comes to gender diversity, I know that the curriculum supports me to support all of my students.”
“I view kids as individuals, as full humans,” said Fornwald.
“And I think that the only time that I would have a problem letting parents in is if I think it’s violating the privacy and the rights of my students. Otherwise, we’re a team.”
(6) comments
Wow….the odds that all three are members of the alphabet community without any parental persuasion are about the same as winning the 649. Now where are the social workers to intervene??
Somewhat non binary that you can mandate a renter has to be non transphobic, but heaven forbid if you mandate an alternate only to that. Why is it that these Teachers cannot accept other peoples viewpoints and insist on do as I say not as I do? Our society is circling the drain with the full endorsement of the legal system.
These Alphabet fools have infiltrated the Schools to do the same to your kids they did to their own . . .
The entire family is in need of Mental Help . . . I suspect the kids are in serious danger . . . .
PSYCHIATRIST: How the Transgender Movement Happened
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SzyG5Zmm_tY
These people are teachers of our children, they are also dangerous zealots, how, and when did these zealots become the majority of people chosen to teach our children?
This article reminds me of the various cults prosecuted over the past 50 years for child sexual abuse.
Where are our elected officials? Hiding I'm sure!
Share the Gospel.
Trust not in man, nor government. Trust not in those who condone what God condemns.
We are all sinners, all hypocrites.... but Jesus - died on the cross for your sins and mine. He shed is his blood for you personally.
Please, the hour is late, the evil is growing and the planet will be shaken in the coming weeks. If you aren't ready you will be taken by surprise.
Maranatha.
