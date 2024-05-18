Transport department criticized for unfairly disqualifying low-cost contractors

The Department of Transport has come under scrutiny from Procurement Ombudsman Alexander Jeglic for its handling of procurement processes, particularly in disqualifying low-cost contractors on arbitrary grounds. Blacklock's Reporter says Jeglic has raised concerns about systemic issues within the federal procurement system, highlighting instances where insider practices appear to prevail.A complaint brought to the attention of Jeglic highlighted the case of a registered supplier who was unfairly disqualified from a bid, despite offering a proposal at less than half the price of the winning bid. The complaint outlined how the transport department utilized undisclosed criteria to justify the disqualification, notably focusing on the adequacy of the bidder's workforce.The incident stemmed from a 2023 call for bidders for wreck removal in Québec’s Mitchinamecus River, a job that ultimately cost taxpayers $74,259. Following an investigation prompted by the complaint, Jeglic found that the disqualification was unreasonable, emphasizing that the transport department's assessment lacked transparency and fairness.In his ruling, Jeglic criticized the department's decision to disqualify the bid based on vague explanations and undisclosed criteria. The complainant was subsequently awarded $3,277 in costs, highlighting the repercussions of the unfair procurement practices.Testifying before the Commons government operations committee on April 29, Jeglic underscored the systemic challenges plaguing federal procurement processes. He highlighted the prevalence of insider practices and the need for comprehensive reforms to address underlying issues.Jeglic's testimony emphasized the urgent need for substantial changes in federal procurement practices, warning against superficial fixes that fail to address the root causes of inefficiency and unfairness.