Transport Minister Omar Alghabra (Mississauga-Erindale, ON) said a "full examination" is underway to determine what led to thousands of Canadian airline passengers being stranded over the holiday season. But he took little responsibility for his role in the crisis, blaming the airlines themselves and the bad weather.

"Our government is not hiding. We are going to assume our responsibilities, and the industry must assume theirs. We will continue to work together so that this never happens again," Alghabra told the House of Commons Transport committee on Thursday.

MrFred
MrFred

What a "gommer"!

rianc
rianc

The incompetent Transportation Minister is looking for airlines to take full responsibility while he will take full irresponsibility. The Lieberals played with the airlines on they can and cannot do, not listening to anyone. Now that there is a problem they blame the airlines for the problems the Lieberals and government created.

Only Freedom Matters Now
Only Freedom Matters Now

And of course this incompetent idiot will get re-elected.

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

And the prize for Saudi terrorist fascist orc of the year goes to ……..

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

The liberal campaign slogan will be “ not my fault, everyone else is to blame”. Not a single Liberal takes responsibility for ANYTHING, WTF did the want to get elected for then? Could it be so they could simply grift off the taxpayer? I have never hated a Government more than this dictatorship.

Drax
Drax

The review will be a brownie of praise from the boss, BF.

MLC
MLC

To repeat the comment when the (original?) article referencing this was very recently posted;

Perhaps he was too busy allowing Santa Claus to enter Canadian air space?

