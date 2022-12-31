Airline personnel

Airline personnel

 Photo by Western Standard

The Canadian Transportation Agency yesterday would not release raw data on complaints filed against the worst airlines. The regulator instead rated carriers based on complaints per flight with one discounter topping the grievance list, according to Blacklock's Reporter.

“Complaint data are based on the information submitted by passengers and may not have been reviewed by the Agency at the time of publishing,” the Agency wrote in a notice. “Data are based on the number of flights by airline and do not reflect the number of passengers per flight or the size of the aircraft.”

Bureau Chief (Parliament Hill)

Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.