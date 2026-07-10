Transportation Safety Board investigating after Air Canada plane swerves off taxiway at Montreal airport

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) is launching an investigation after an Air Canada Boeing 737 MAX swerved off the taxiway after landing at Montreal-Trudeau International Airport Thursday afternoon.The accident occurred after the plane, which had just landed from Los Angeles, unexpectedly ran off the taxiway and into a grassy area beside it.Everyone on board was fine, and no injuries were reported; the 156 passengers were transported to the terminal by bus. The accident caused the runway to be shut down, which caused delays.The plane was scheduled to fly to San Francisco that night and back to Montreal the next day, but due to the incident, those flights have since been cancelled..Air Canada put out a statement saying that the flight had "landed normally" but then experienced a "taxiway excursion" while leaving the runway."Air Canada is undertaking a detailed investigation into this incident and will work with relevant authorities to determine the cause," a spokesperson for the airline told The Montreal Gazette.Flight tracking data from the website FlightRadar24 shows the plane landing normally, but then it appears to overshoot the turn onto the taxiway, leading to it veering into the grass.Passengers described a smoky smell and a significant jolt when the plane ran off the taxiway. One passenger told the CBC that the plane was "going very fast" after landing on the runway. The cause of the "taxiway excursion" is still under investigation."We have deployed investigators to the scene to gather information and assess the accident," a statement from the TSB reads.After the accident yesterday the plane was towed to a hangar, and the runway is open again.