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Transportation Safety Board investigating after Air Canada plane swerves off taxiway at Montreal airport

No injuries after Air Canada plane veers off taxiway after landing at Montreal-Trudeau International Airport
Air Canada Flight AC774 in the grass after veering off the runway at Montreal-Trudeau International Airport
Air Canada Flight AC774 in the grass after veering off the runway at Montreal-Trudeau International Airport@aviationbrk on X/Twitter
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