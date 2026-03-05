Travelling crime groups target Calgary homes, police warn public

Calgary police are investigating a wave of residential break-ins linked to travelling crime groups that have hit multiple neighbourhoods since the start of 2026. Investigators have identified 43 cases sharing similar patterns, with offences concentrated in northwest and south communities including Aspen Woods, Douglasdale, Edgemont, Evergreen, Hamptons, Patterson, Scenic Acres, and Woodbine.Police say suspects often access homes through backyards to avoid detection, typically striking between 6 and 8 p.m. when residents are briefly away. Offenders focus on high-value items like jewelry, currency, and electronics, sometimes removing entire safes, and are usually two to three people wearing masks and gloves.Authorities are asking residents to stay vigilant and report suspicious activity, such as unfamiliar vehicles repeatedly circling neighbourhoods or groups checking backyards. Homeowners are advised to lock doors and windows, leave lights on during early evening hours, use alarms or cameras, and secure valuables in bolted or concealed safes.Police are particularly interested in three vehicles connected to the break-ins: a black 2023-2025 Ford Escape ST-Line with dark wheels, a black 2013-2015 Toyota RAV4 with heavy tinting, and a black 2017-2019 Toyota Highlander with black wheels. Residents who spot these vehicles acting unusually are urged to contact police immediately.Anyone with information is asked to call 403-266-1234 or submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.calgarycrimestoppers.org, or via the P3 Tips app. Police say public vigilance is essential to stopping these travelling crime groups and recovering stolen property.