New regulations by Treasury Board President Mona Fortier would further delay Access To Information disclosures that currently stretch into years. The Board, in a Christmas Eve notice, said Canadians seeking public records should be required to show their birth certificate or other proof of citizenship, according to Blacklock's Reporter.

“No consultations were deemed to be necessary,” the Board wrote in a Regulatory Impact Analysis Statement. Proposed amendments would rewrite Access To Information Regulations to require that requesters prove they are Canadian.

Bureau Chief (Parliament Hill)

Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.

(2) comments

G K
G K

That's the biggest mask I've ever seen. Maybe she could do us all a favor and pull it up to cover the rest of her face.

Only Freedom Matters Now
Only Freedom Matters Now

Our rulers spend their time with black markers redacting any information that could hurt them and coming up with schemes to be less transparent.

We are on a slow march into communism.

That photo with the mask is certainly apropos.

