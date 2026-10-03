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Treasury Board says federal departments decide how long government text messages are kept

Federal departments can set their own retention periods for text messages and other electronic records, with no government-wide minimum, according to a Treasury Board response tabled in the House of Commons.
Federal departments can set their own retention periods for text messages and other electronic records, with no government-wide minimum, according to a Treasury Board response tabled in the House of Commons.Western Standard files
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House Of Commons
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Federal Government
Treasury Board
Library And Archives Canada
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Tamara Jansen
Treasury Board of Canada
veteran affairs canada
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