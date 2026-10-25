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Treasury Board warns against Liberal red in federal ads as 'Canada Strong' slogan raises questions

Mark Carney
Mark CarneyMark Carney on X
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Liberal Party
Cdnpoli
Treasury Board
Jeremy Patzer
Kelly Mccauley
Vince Gasparro
Canada Strong
Matthew Shea
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Western Standard
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