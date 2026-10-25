Treasury Board warns against Liberal red in federal ads as 'Canada Strong' slogan raises questions

Federal departments have been instructed to avoid using Liberal Party red as the dominant colour in government advertising, even as questions remain over the use of the party's 2025 election slogan, "Canada Strong," in taxpayer-funded promotions.Blacklock's Reporter says the Treasury Board issued a directive warning public servants against using colour schemes that could make federal communications appear politically partisan."Departments should avoid situations where the governing political party's primary colour is the only colour used in communications products or activities," the Board stated.The directive, titled Use Of Colours Associated With The Governing Political Party In Government Of Canada Communications, advises departments to select neutral or balanced colour schemes to avoid creating the impression that government advertising favours the governing party."Choose neutral or balanced colour palettes to help avoid any perception of dominant use of the governing political party's colour in Government of Canada communication products and activities," the directive stated.Federal managers were also instructed to avoid designs where the governing party's primary colour becomes the central visual feature, except when depicting objects traditionally associated with that colour, such as a red Remembrance Day poppy or the Canadian flag.The Treasury Board's Policy On Communications And Federal Identity separately requires federal advertising to be "free from political party slogans, images and identifiers, bias, designation or affiliation."However, the board has not publicly explained how the use of "Canada Strong," a slogan featured in the Liberals' 2025 federal election campaign, complies with those rules.The phrase has appeared in federal government advertising and promotional materials, including communications involving Parks Canada, VIA Rail and other federal organizations.The issue prompted questions during an April 30 meeting of the House of Commons government operations committee, where Conservative MPs challenged federal officials over the use of language associated with the Liberal election campaign.Matthew Shea, chief financial officer at the Privy Council Office, told MPs there could be differing views on whether the phrase constituted partisan messaging."There may be different interpretations," Shea testified..Conservative MP Jeremy Patzer of Swift Current-Grasslands, Sask., questioned whether federal officials were aware of Treasury Board restrictions on political advertising."Are you aware of the Treasury Board guidelines on advertising?" Patzer asked."I am aware," Shea replied."Would somebody have not flagged that you cannot use partisan language in Government of Canada documents?" Patzer continued."I can't speak to what their advice would have been," Shea answered.Patzer pointed to repeated appearances of the slogan in federal communications, including major government documents and television advertising."Look at the budget document, 'Canada Strong,'" Patzer said. "If you look at the Speech from the Throne, 'Canada Strong.' There are several TV ads that have run all across this country using the tag line, 'Canada Strong.'"Liberal MP Vince Gasparro of Eglinton-Lawrence, Ont., disputed the suggestion that the phrase was inherently partisan."The term 'Canada Strong' is not necessarily a partisan term," Gasparro said. "To just start making this characterization is definitely an over-stretch."Conservative MP Kelly McCauley of Edmonton West, who chairs the government operations committee, rejected that argument, noting the phrase had been used by the Liberals during the election campaign."It was the campaign slogan," McCauley said. "The Treasury Board does specifically state campaign slogans cannot be used in government communications."McCauley argued the government's continued use of the phrase conflicted with its own advertising requirements."The Liberal campaign slogan is 'Canada Strong,'" he said. "It literally violates the Treasury Board rules that specifically state you cannot use slogans in government communications."The Treasury Board's colour directive reinforces the requirement that government communications remain politically neutral, but the dispute over "Canada Strong" remains unresolved.