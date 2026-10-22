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Treaty 7 chiefs demand meeting with Danielle Smith after Alberta referendum

The Alberta government has refused to release records related to discussions with First Nations treaty organizations concerning Alberta independence and the potential impact of independence on treaty rights.
The Alberta government has refused to release records related to discussions with First Nations treaty organizations concerning Alberta independence and the potential impact of independence on treaty rights.Youtube screenshot
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Abpoli
Referendum
Danielle Smith
Ableg
Treaty 7
Bearspaw
Goodstoney First Nation
Chiniki
Tsuut’ina Nations
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