Treaty 7 chiefs demand meeting with Danielle Smith after Alberta referendum

Four Treaty 7 First Nations chiefs are demanding a meeting with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith to repair relations following the province’s independence referendum, warning the vote has damaged trust and created lasting divisions.In an open letter dated Wednesday, the chiefs of the Bearspaw, Chiniki, Goodstoney and Tsuut’ina Nations welcomed the referendum result, which saw Albertans vote to remain in Canada, but criticized the province for allowing the process to proceed.“We acknowledge the outcome of the recent referendum in which Albertans voted solidly to remain in Canada,” the chiefs wrote.“While we welcome the result, the process itself has caused real and lasting division. It has strained relationships, consumed public attention and resources, and created uncertainty that has affected communities across the province, including our own.”The chiefs argued the referendum raised serious concerns about the protection of treaty rights and Alberta’s relationship with First Nations.“Treaty rights and the nation-to-nation relationship with the Crown were never open to re-negotiation through a provincial referendum,” they wrote.“The fact that this process was allowed to proceed has damaged trust. Rebuilding that trust will require deliberate and sustained action.”The four chiefs are calling for direct discussions with Smith and relevant cabinet ministers to address the damage they say has been done to relations between the provincial government and their Nations.They want those meetings to produce concrete commitments to honour treaty obligations, strengthen cooperation on shared priorities and restore confidence in Alberta’s commitment to treaty rights.The letter also calls on Smith's government to address divisions among Albertans following the referendum.“Beyond our own relationship, we call on your government to demonstrate leadership in healing the broader divisions this process has created among Albertans,” the chiefs wrote.They also want the province to take measures to prevent another referendum process they believe could threaten treaty rights or provincial stability.“We further ask that your government take clear and lasting measures to ensure Alberta does not again pursue a path that places treaty rights and the stability of the province at risk.”.Despite their criticism, the chiefs said they are prepared to work with the provincial government to rebuild relations and address concerns affecting their communities.“There is work to be done and we are prepared to begin engaging in discussions that will see a future for our people and Albertans in Treaty 7,” the letter concluded.The letter was signed collectively by the chiefs of the Bearspaw, Chiniki, Goodstoney and Tsuut’ina Nations.The chiefs did not outline specific legislative changes they want the province to adopt or provide a proposed timeline for meetings with Smith and her ministers.