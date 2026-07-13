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Treaty 8 chiefs press Carney for resource revenue sharing, warn on Alberta separation

Chief Trevor Mercredi joined by other Treaty 8 First Nations chiefs speaking to reporters.
Chief Trevor Mercredi joined by other Treaty 8 First Nations chiefs speaking to reporters. WS: Will Vasseur
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Abpoli
Ableg
Mark Carney
Treaty 8
Trevor Mercredi
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