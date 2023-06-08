A controversy has arisen in the Peace River Regional District over treaty land sharing.
The Peace River Regional District (PRRD) municipal government wrote a letter of support for the concept to Dale Bumstead, Scion Strategies Ltd. and Edward Stanford, Urban Systems in recent months.
Scion Strategies Ltd. is a consulting group that works exclusively with the Dunne Za Nations of West Moberly, Doig River, Prophet River, and Halfway River First Nations. Urban Systems describes itself as “a professional consulting firm committed to supporting vibrant communities … that are safe, sustainable and prosperous.”
Treaty land sharing was started in Saskatchewan 2021 when willing ranchers and farmers could register their land as being available for indigenous people to gather plants in traditional medicine, hunt, and hold ceremonies. The United Church of Canada Foundation donated $22,800 to the program, which now has 36 locations for a total 16,000 acres.
Bumstead and Stanford proposed the PRRD endorse treaty land sharing at a January 31 meeting. Bumstead, the former mayor of Dawson Creek, disclosed a court decision regarding the impacts of the Site C Dam project triggered provincial negotiations not only with local bands, but with all First Nations under Treaty 8. The treaty encompasses 39 nations in BC, Alberta, and Saskatchewan.
“There’s been a bunch of initiatives that are going to flow in regards to those agreements that have been reached by the province. It’s still confidential in terms of some of the components around that, so I can’t share some details around that,” Bumstead said.
The presentation included a map of potential treaty land sharing areas. The PRRD subsequently wrote a letter of support for the concept, but its potential repercussions raised concerns with some local residents.
“It is of concern to landowners that you would support this when land agreements are best left to provincial and federal governments rather than local government. It has always been our understanding that private fee simple land is not up for discussion,” Maya Wagner, president of the Nor’ Pioneer Women’s Institute wrote on May 24.
“Nor’ Pioneer is not against those who wish to participate, but by the regional district supporting Treaty Land Sharing; it gives the impression you as a political body representing us the people, think it is a good idea, prior to looking into liability and legality.”
On May 27, Lynn Norman, president of the Landry Women’s Institute, expressed concerns landowners and agricultural producers were not consulted before the position was taken. Her letter also expressed concerns over legal and liability issues and potential implications on future subdivision proposals.
Local resident Esther Pedersen told the Western Standard relations with First Nations have been great so far.
“We live above the proposed Site C dam site. Over the past 10-plus years we have had hundreds of people, First Nations and non on the property to view the [site] and interview us about the loss of the valley, critical wildlife habitats, people’s livelihoods, homes and our farm to the project," said Pedersen.
“The only people who have come onto our property without at.least letting us know they'd be here has been BC Hydro and their workers.
“We have had several First Nations people here, some just to visit and have a look, while others have had film crews and held cultural events out above the site. Not ever once did we not know they were here and they have been nothing but respectful, well spoken, knowledgeable about the land and interesting people to follow around and listen to.”
Bumstead, Standard, and three speakers from the women’s institutes have registered as delegates to discuss the issue at a meeting of the PRRD’s Committee of the Whole 10 am June 8 at the Pomeroy Hotel and Conference Centre in Fort St. John, BC.
