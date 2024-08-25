Trial Lawyers Association of BC warns Crown prosecutor shortage could lead to delays in criminal cases

The Trial Lawyers Association of British Columbia has cautioned that a shortage of Crown prosecutors could lead to delays in criminal cases.The warning came following a decision by the BC Prosecution Service not to fund additional positions in the town of Veron despite pleas to do so.In a statement, TLABC president Michael Elliott said the BCPS' move was a "stark reminder of the ongoing underfunding crisis within our justice system.""In recent months, BC has faced an escalating series of courtroom closures, because the government underfunded the BC Sheriff Service, leading to a serious sheriff shortage across the province," he lamented. "On top of the courtroom closures, the government is now refusing to fund fully staffed Crown prosecutor offices."He suggested that the failure to increase the number of Crown prosecutors in Vernon "not only places undue pressure on the current legal professionals but also jeopardizes the timely administration of justice" and "will obviously lead to delays for criminal matters in the area.""The justice system is the cornerstone of our society, and it is imperative that we provide it with the necessary resources to function effectively," Elliott continued. "The current situation in Vernon is unsustainable and threatens to undermine public confidence in our legal system. We call on the provincial government to take immediate action to address this critical shortfall."According to Castanet, Vernon has not received a single new Crown prosecutor since 2001. Since then, the population has grown by 33%, leading to a rise in the complexity and number of cases existing lawyers must tackle. Earlier this month, BC Crown Counsel Association vice president Jennifer Johnson requested an increase, however just days later the BCPS revealed that no new positions were planned for Vernon.