No More Lockdowns Rodeo

No More Lockdowns Rodeo 

 Courtesy Daryl Logan/Western Standard

The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (JCCF) confirmed rancher Ty Northcott and Northcott Rodeo is taking place in Red Deer on Tuesday. 

“The right to gather peacefully in protest is expressly protected by the Charter, and the Northcotts’ protest rodeo rally engages that protection,” said JCCF lawyer Marty Moore in a Tuesday press release. 

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

(3) comments

sammagnus1
sammagnus1

Shandro and Kenny need to go to jail,where is smith?

BryanLumsden2003
BryanLumsden2003

Why hasn't Danielle Smith stepped in and put the kibosh to this miscarriage of justice?

Of course, 'ShamWow' Shandrow is the Minister of Just-us. He was also the Minister of Health, who instigated all these charges against law abiding citizens. No wonder the charges haven't been dropped. I DO NOT want that authoritarian, Lieberal in office any more.

(Why do I call him a 'Lieberal'? His great-uncle Andrew Shandro was a Lieberal MLA and was convicted of bribery for political office, TYPICAL of a Lieberal! Once a Lieberal, ALWAYS a Lieberal!)

He needs to join 'Oberführer' Kenney in fecking off the hello out or Alberta! Don't go away mad, ShamWow; JUST GO AWAY! Your treatment of law abiding citizens in Alberta should NEVER be forgotten!

Goose
Goose

These show trials are still occurring?

