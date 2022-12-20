The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (JCCF) confirmed rancher Ty Northcott and Northcott Rodeo is taking place in Red Deer on Tuesday.
“The right to gather peacefully in protest is expressly protected by the Charter, and the Northcotts’ protest rodeo rally engages that protection,” said JCCF lawyer Marty Moore in a Tuesday press release.
“The right to gather outdoors to protest government violations of Canadians’ rights must be defended against continued prosecution by the Crown.”
The release said the determination on the constitutional issues in this case will happen at a later date.
Northcott's family has a long history in the rodeo business. Despite rodeos happening outdoors, they were subjected to lockdowns.
The Northcotts organized the No More Lockdowns Rodeo Rally near Bowden, AB, to protest against COVID-19 restrictions in 2021.
The event was held on a tract of land near Bowden after Alberta Health Services and RCMP forced Northcott to move it from the Bowden Agriculture Society grounds. They had put pressure on him and anyone associated with the event to try and force them not to go ahead.
“I don’t care what anyone else is doing for the next couple of days, I’m rodeoing,” he said.
Thousands came to the rodeo over the two days. Numerous speakers gave speeches between events against lockdowns and about how the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms was being violated.
An RCMP officer served Northcott and his wife Gail with three summonses about one week after the No More Lockdowns Rodeo.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(3) comments
Shandro and Kenny need to go to jail,where is smith?
Why hasn't Danielle Smith stepped in and put the kibosh to this miscarriage of justice?
Of course, 'ShamWow' Shandrow is the Minister of Just-us. He was also the Minister of Health, who instigated all these charges against law abiding citizens. No wonder the charges haven't been dropped. I DO NOT want that authoritarian, Lieberal in office any more.
(Why do I call him a 'Lieberal'? His great-uncle Andrew Shandro was a Lieberal MLA and was convicted of bribery for political office, TYPICAL of a Lieberal! Once a Lieberal, ALWAYS a Lieberal!)
He needs to join 'Oberführer' Kenney in fecking off the hello out or Alberta! Don't go away mad, ShamWow; JUST GO AWAY! Your treatment of law abiding citizens in Alberta should NEVER be forgotten!
These show trials are still occurring?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.