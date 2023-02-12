Curtis Wall

Curtis Wall 

 Courtesy Files

A tribunal has ruled against Calgary chiropractor Dr. Curtis Wall for not masking during the pandemic.

The College of Chiropractors Of Alberta (CCOA) sought to discipline Wall for not wearing a mask at his clinic, not observing two metres of social distancing while unmasked, not installing a plexiglass barrier at his reception area, and not requiring patients to be masked.

Tags

Senior Contributor (Saskatchewan)

Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau. He has served as the Saskatchewan Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

(7) comments

Mars Hill
Mars Hill

When the smoke clears and the dust settles I'm confident all these medical boards will be dissolved and re-established.

Only Freedom Matters Now
Only Freedom Matters Now

There is no more justice in Canada. If I was a lawyer, I would be getting concerned about my future income because at a certain point people are going to stop wasting their time and money trying to fight battles that can not be won.

Republic of 'Berta
Republic of 'Berta

Thank you Mr. Wall and Mr. Kitchen! Your work has not gone unnoticed

mccann.wp
mccann.wp

Dr. Hu. Why is it that all these idiot drs in charge of fake news are Chinese?

guest50
guest50

Following the next Provincial election, I would suggest Danielle enact new legislation to deal with these so called 'Professional Associations'.....(doctors, nurses, dentists, lawyers, chiropractors, journalists....).

Time after time, these professional associations have shown themselves to be incompetent and in too many cases utterly corrupt.

paradoxi67
paradoxi67

[thumbup]

LOL (Little Old Lady)
LOL (Little Old Lady)

Might be worse to do what BC did and give politicians power over the regulatory boards of health care professionals. The current boards made up of actual health care professionals may have been elected by their peer and they are only following the government lead by punishing dissenters.

