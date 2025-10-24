Tribunal urged to revisit COVID vaccine ruling for Ontario student

A request for reconsideration has been filed with the Ontario Human Rights Tribunal on behalf of former Ontario Tech University student Philip Anisimov, after the tribunal ruled his religious objection to COVID-19 vaccines was not protected under the Ontario Human Rights Code.Anisimov, an engineering student, was denied a full vaccine exemption in 2021 but received an interim accommodation to complete the fall term. Lawyers funded by the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms filed a human rights complaint in December 2021, arguing the university discriminated against him based on religion. Despite the filing, Anisimov was deregistered from his courses in early 2022, delaying his graduation until 2023.The reconsideration submission contends the tribunal applied an inappropriate “objective” standard to Anisimov’s faith, overlooked the discriminatory impact of the university’s vaccine mandate, and misinterpreted evidence regarding other students who received accommodations..Constitutional lawyer Hatim Kheir said the ruling undermines human rights law by making sincerely held religious beliefs subject to approval by religious authorities. “We argue that the decision misapplied fundamental principles, including the right of individuals to interpret their own religious traditions,” he said.Ontario Tech University has until November 6, to respond, after which the tribunal will issue a decision on the reconsideration request.