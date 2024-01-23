Trio of KC Chiefs fans found frozen to death as cold snap grips US

They likely weren’t Swifties. Or very swift.But three friends found frozen to death in the backyard of a friend’s house were Kansas City Chiefs fans apparently stuck out on the cold during the NFL team’s latest Super Bowl run.The bodies of David Harrington, 37, Ricky Johnson, 38, and Clayton McGeeney, 36, were found on the evening of January 9 after the fiancée of one of the men requested a welfare check, Kansas City police told Fox News..The homeowner insisted he had “no knowledge” that his colleagues were literally dying in the cold after they watched KC take on the LA Chargers in the last game of the NFL regular season on January 7.Police said the homeowner was cooperative and there are no specific threats or concerns for the surrounding community at this time.“First and foremost, this case is 100% NOT being investigated as a homicide,” Kansas City Police Capt. Jake Becchina said. “There have not been any arrests (or) charges, and no one is in custody.”.It wasn’t immediately clear why the trio didn’t seek shelter or whether they were under the influence of drugs or alcohol.According to the Weather Underground, temperatures were hovering around freezing at game time, before falling to around -10C on the night of January 9.Last week, Missouri officials — where Kansas City is located — revealed that arctic temperatures at Arrowhead Stadium during the Chiefs' playoff game against the Miami Dolphins contributed to 15 fans being transported to hospital.It’s all part of the latest Arctic vortex that blasted through Western Canada last week and is still working its way through the Southern US all the way to Florida and Texas.As of Tuesday, there were at least 95 confirmed weather-related deaths in the US from Pennsylvania to Kentucky, including 25 in Tennessee, 16 in Oregon and four in Illinois.Mississippi officials told its residents to "be aware of black ice on the roads, and drive only if necessary." The state has reported 11 weather-related deaths since January 14.