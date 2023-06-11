The Freedom Convoy may be long over, but Chris Barber continues to face its consequences and fight for its causes.
In an interview with the Western Standard, Barber said many freedoms remain to be restored and agendas fought.
“The government took 10 things away from us, but they gave five things back, and Canadians rejoice and think that they've gained all their freedoms back when the reality is that they haven't. The fight is still huge right now, and it's not going away,” he said.
“They're still pushing for more. The COVID vaccine passports, it's still there. The Liberal government still has the mandate for mandatory vaccines on their website, and they're gonna push for that in the next election.”
Barber spent the final weekend of May at the second annual Reclaiming Canada Conference, organized by citizens’ group We Unify. He was interviewed on stage by Robert Palmer.
“It was a really remarkable night. There was a lot of good speaking. I enjoyed myself thoroughly,” he said.
“It was really good to hear different opinions from different sides of the country… And that's pretty much the movement in general, isn't it? Bringing all Canadians together in a path forward.”
The Saskatchewan trucker says that path forward faces obstacles due to some overlapping agendas, especially the UN sustainability goals under Agenda 2030.
“I believe 2030 is in the agenda that's coming for us. You can kind of see everything lining itself up right now. The 15-minute city, the indoctrination of our children in school. It's a lot of stuff that I never thought I would have believed in a year and-a-half ago that I believe in now,” Barber said.
“You look at what's going on right now, even with pastors being arrested for speaking up against transgenders in the communities — this isn't over by any means. They're silencing anyone that speaks out against this and it's evident.”
On Feb. 18, 2022, Bill Gates told CNBC, “We’ll have another pandemic. It will be a different pathogen next time.” Barber says if it happens, Canadians risk the same measures they just went through.
“They used COVID as a test plate, I'm sure, and they realize that it worked. They scared half the public with fear and divided all of us. We need to get past that and get back unified,” he said.
“They're just waiting for the opportunity for the next so-called pandemic to hit where they can lock us down again.”
Barber lives in the Stewart Valley area north of Swift Current. The best efforts of his firefighting father weren’t enough to save the local school from burning down last August. The rebuilding effort is a metaphor for Barber’s larger battle to restore Canada.
“We won the insurance battle, so we’re getting a new school. We fought really hard. The school division was going to let us go.”
The trucker will face more fights this fall as he goes to court for seven indictable offences related to his participation in the Freedom Convoy in Ottawa.
“Court is scheduled September 5 through the middle of October for mischief and the other things we were charged with. As well, there's a $400 million lawsuit against us right now through an Ottawa Citizens’ group,” he said.
“I look at the public support and it humbles me even more and encourages me to keep pushing forward. If we didn't have people standing behind us like we do right now, it would be a completely different story… The JCCF are standing behind us with funding and so is The Democracy Fund, so I'm definitely not willing to give up anytime soon.”
