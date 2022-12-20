Prime Minister Justin Trudeau admitted his government is using Bill C-21 to target some hunting rifles, but said that's because those firearms are "too dangerous in other contexts."
"Our focus now is on saying 'OK, there are some guns, yes, that we're going to have to take away from people who were using them to hunt,'" Trudeau said.
"But, we're going to also make sure that you're able to buy other guns from a long list of guns that are accepted that are fine for hunting, whether it's rifles or shotguns."
In mid-November, Hunters were outraged by an amendment to Bill C-21, which builds on a May 2020 regulatory ban of more than 1,500 models and variants of what the government calls "assault-style firearms."
The proposed amendment would ban rifles or shotguns "capable of discharging centre-fire ammunition in a semi-automatic manner [and] designed to accept a detachable cartridge magazine with a capacity greater than five cartridges of the type for which the firearm was originally designed."
Tracey Wilson of the Canadian Coalition for Firearms Rights called it the “largest gun ban in Canadian history," while indigenous leaders have said the firearms ban could violate their treaty rights.
On Dec. 5, Trudeau told a crowd in Ingersoll, ON the Liberals' gun control legislation was being reviewed to ensure it wouldn't target legitimate gun use.
"That's what we're listening to, feedback on how to make sure that we're not capturing weapons that are primarily hunting weapons," he said.
But on Monday, the prime minister told CTV News there are some firearms used for hunting that "unfortunately fall on the wrong side of the line."
"Not many, but there are some that are slightly overpowered or have too large a magazine capacity or technical reasons like that," Trudeau said. "Nobody wants assault-style weapons anywhere in this country. You don't use them for hunting, and you shouldn't have them for any other reason."
However, the prime minister admitted more consultation is needed on the bill, especially when it comes to concerns among indigenous Canadians.
"We need to consult more and work with indigenous communities on it to make sure they understand we're not going after any of their traditional rights to hunt. Because obviously hunting is a huge part of life for many, many Canadians … and we fully respect that and we're going to protect that," he said.
Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau.
He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.
(9) comments
Lying commie scum. “We’re going to make sure that you’re able to buy guns from a long list of guns that are accepted that are fine for hunting”. Accepted by who ? You ? How do you know that they’re fine for hunting ?? What long list ?? There’s nothing left, you Stalinesque POS pedo groomer who knows nothing about guns or hunting or anything for that matter. Oh you’re going to make sure ??
Did you have anything to do with Barry and Honey Sherman’s murders by the way ?? Oh, don’t you need to ban full size Chevy vans because of the one used to run over ten people in Toronto ?? Justin Castro, the son of Fidel Castro.
Unbelievable that the liberal mind still associates gun problems on the actual gun. If that is truly the problem then after the tragic stabbings all knives should be banned and people that own them should be criminals! flipping idiots WE NEED TO SEPARATE FROM THE REST OF CANADA!!!!
Our hard work only allows them to steal our money, enough already they have been stealing from our resources and hard work since the fur trade!!
Please send this clown packing.
Suspect if it were not for the first nations involvement, the Liberal/subNDP government would be completely indifferent to the concerns of lawful firearms owners/users.
The only purpose this publicity serves is for the PM and Public Safety Minister et al to voice their governments undying support and acquiescence to their (first nations) interests. This may be more due to the number of ridings they influence than any actual philosophy. From the PM statements. it may be that an "agreement" is being crafted that will cost the taxpayers even more and leave the majority of "evil" firearms owners out in the cold and dark.
Firearms users are a small demographic that is not supported and usually vilified (directly or indirectly by association/terms of reference to actions and/or certain firearms) by the msm/legacy media. They are by extension acknowledged as potentially not criminals (with some question on those who banned or should be firearms) but somehow still at fault for even possessing any firearms.
If our PM represents Canadian life, perhaps reading a description by Shakespeare of 'life' may appear very relevant, (Macbeth - Act 5 - Scene 5). Makes a better bumper sticker than many and strangely enough, uses 'drama' as political comment....
I have truly had enough of this buffon and his circus ring of minion imbeciles. I can not wait until the next federal election and Canada has it day of reckoning.
Does anybody even really care what Trudeau says anymore he’s a criminal Of the worst kind. Why would people hand over there personal property to a criminal especially firearms. They probably have a program to get them back onto the streets as soon as possible to create as much fear and anxiety as they possibly can. People in fear can’t think rationally. That must be the main problem with the liberal cabinet there all scared somebody will find out how much money they have all stolen klaus must have got them all backed into a corner. People are the easiest commodity to buy bar-none, and they got bought you can bet on that. Treason is one word that comes to mind
You can always trust a Communist to lie!
This psychotic Trudeau is a mentally insane communist terrorist
Canada under this psychopath is an illegitimate lawless country
He is an unhinged pathologically lying criminal
Every syllable he mumbles is a lie
...and those are his good points!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.