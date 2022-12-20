Trudeau
Courtesy of CTV News

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau admitted his government is using Bill C-21 to target some hunting rifles, but said that's because those firearms are "too dangerous in other contexts."

"Our focus now is on saying 'OK, there are some guns, yes, that we're going to have to take away from people who were using them to hunt,'" Trudeau said.

Bureau Chief (Parliament Hill)

Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.

(9) comments

DemocracyDiesWhenLegacyMediaLies
DemocracyDiesWhenLegacyMediaLies

Lying commie scum. “We’re going to make sure that you’re able to buy guns from a long list of guns that are accepted that are fine for hunting”. Accepted by who ? You ? How do you know that they’re fine for hunting ?? What long list ?? There’s nothing left, you Stalinesque POS pedo groomer who knows nothing about guns or hunting or anything for that matter. Oh you’re going to make sure ??

Did you have anything to do with Barry and Honey Sherman’s murders by the way ?? Oh, don’t you need to ban full size Chevy vans because of the one used to run over ten people in Toronto ?? Justin Castro, the son of Fidel Castro.

IndependantAB
IndependantAB

Unbelievable that the liberal mind still associates gun problems on the actual gun. If that is truly the problem then after the tragic stabbings all knives should be banned and people that own them should be criminals! flipping idiots WE NEED TO SEPARATE FROM THE REST OF CANADA!!!!

Our hard work only allows them to steal our money, enough already they have been stealing from our resources and hard work since the fur trade!!

G K
G K

Please send this clown packing.

MLC
MLC

Suspect if it were not for the first nations involvement, the Liberal/subNDP government would be completely indifferent to the concerns of lawful firearms owners/users.

The only purpose this publicity serves is for the PM and Public Safety Minister et al to voice their governments undying support and acquiescence to their (first nations) interests. This may be more due to the number of ridings they influence than any actual philosophy. From the PM statements. it may be that an "agreement" is being crafted that will cost the taxpayers even more and leave the majority of "evil" firearms owners out in the cold and dark.

Firearms users are a small demographic that is not supported and usually vilified (directly or indirectly by association/terms of reference to actions and/or certain firearms) by the msm/legacy media. They are by extension acknowledged as potentially not criminals (with some question on those who banned or should be firearms) but somehow still at fault for even possessing any firearms.

If our PM represents Canadian life, perhaps reading a description by Shakespeare of 'life' may appear very relevant, (Macbeth - Act 5 - Scene 5). Makes a better bumper sticker than many and strangely enough, uses 'drama' as political comment....

Moley Russel's wart
Moley Russel's wart

I have truly had enough of this buffon and his circus ring of minion imbeciles. I can not wait until the next federal election and Canada has it day of reckoning.

guest714
guest714

Does anybody even really care what Trudeau says anymore he’s a criminal Of the worst kind. Why would people hand over there personal property to a criminal especially firearms. They probably have a program to get them back onto the streets as soon as possible to create as much fear and anxiety as they possibly can. People in fear can’t think rationally. That must be the main problem with the liberal cabinet there all scared somebody will find out how much money they have all stolen klaus must have got them all backed into a corner. People are the easiest commodity to buy bar-none, and they got bought you can bet on that. Treason is one word that comes to mind

Major Tom
Major Tom

You can always trust a Communist to lie!

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

This psychotic Trudeau is a mentally insane communist terrorist

Canada under this psychopath is an illegitimate lawless country

He is an unhinged pathologically lying criminal

Every syllable he mumbles is a lie

dgc
dgc

...and those are his good points!

