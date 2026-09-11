Trudeau and former chief of staff set to launch 'Hope & Hard Work' production company

Justin Trudeau is breaking into showbiz — starting a production company with his former chief of staff, Katie Telford.Reported by the National Post, Trudeau is set to announce the venture at the Toronto International Film Festival Friday (TIFF).The name of the company is Hope & Hard Work, reusing a slogan used by Trudeau many times during his campaign with the Liberal Party and his term as Prime Minister (PM) for nearly a decade.Since resigning his position as PM back in March 2015, it has been rumored Trudeau had plans to start a production company.JT's business partner, Telford, has been working with Trudeau for his entire tenure as PM, remaining close with him even after his political departure. .There are currently no details about the launch, as normally production company heads announce upcoming films or market movie rights for various books or stories they acquired at events. The production company also takes inspiration from former US president Barack Obama and his wife, former first lady Michelle Obama's, production company, Higher Ground, which they launched in 2018.Since leaving politics, Trudeau has been spotted numerous times gallivanting around the world with his celebrity girlfriend, popstar Katy Perry, while giving speeches at the World Economic Forum in Davos, and other places like Singapore and Norway.