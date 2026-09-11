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Trudeau and former chief of staff set to launch 'Hope & Hard Work' production company

Katie Telford, Justin Trudeau
Katie Telford, Justin TrudeauChatGPT
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Justin Trudeau
Katie Telford
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JT
chief of staff katie telford
Hope & Hard Work
justin trudeau production company
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Western Standard
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