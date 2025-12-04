Trudeau and Perry take Japan

JT was spotted in Japan with his relatively newly appointed girlfriend, Katy Perry.Justin Trudeau reposted on X a photo of him and Perry visiting the former Prime Minister of Japan, Fumio Kishida, and his wife, Yuko Kishida.They worked together before, both were prime ministers of their respective countries at the same time, with Kishida serving during the years 2021 to 2024.They also have another thing in common — they both resigned from their roles as prime ministers..Like Trudeau who resigned in early 2025, Kishida also resigned from his position as prime minister in the summer of 2024.To commemorate their times in office, in which they met a few times, in office, they met once again, with Trudeau's new beau in tow."Katy and I were so glad to have the chance to sit down with you and Yuko," stated Trudeau in the post. "Thank you, Fumio, for your friendship and your continued commitment to both the international rules-based order and to a better future for everyone." .Perry and Trudeau have been traveling the globe as of late, which probably has something to do with Perry's ongoing Lifetimes tour.In late October, the couple was pictured — very publicly — celebrating the star's 41st birthday with the ex-prime minister.The couple was also spotted in late September on a yacht trip together off the coast of Santa Barbara, embracing.The Sun reported earlier in October that the pair has been “constantly in contact” since their first public outing in July.This outing happened in late July in Montreal during another night out that included dinner at Le Violon..It came to light in June that Perry had separated from her fiance Orlando Bloom, with whom she shares a daughter.Trudeau divorced his wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, in 2023, and fast-forward to January, he announced he'd quit his role as Canada's prime minister.