Justin and Sophie Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Sophie Gregoire Trudeau have decided to separate after 18 years of marriage.

Sophie Trudeau

Sophie Gregoire Trudeau

Sophie released a statement saying “Justin and I would like to share the fact that after many meaningful and difficult conversations, we have made the decision to separate.”

Sophie Trudeau Instagram post

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

(42) comments

Left Coast
Left Coast

The "Leader" of our Country that a substantial number of Canooks have voted for 3 Times now has proven . . . he Can't run a Country.

Now it appears he is unable to manage his Private Life as well . . . is it because he is a product of a similar situation. Very sad for all concerned, especially the children.

free the west
free the west

Wow...like I knew this 4, 6, 8 years ago. Nothing like honest reporting from our MSM. Like who knew?

Strong&Free
Strong&Free

Anyone celebrating this news needs to take a good hard look in the mirror. I don't care for Trudeau or his politics either, I just want to see an ounce of humanity from the people whose comments I've otherwise been reading and enjoying over the years.

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Humanity? Are you Fing kidding me? I despise that man, what would you have said to Hytler? Do you think he is simply misunderstood? Trudeau has ruined the lives of hundreds of thousands Canadians, I’m sorry I’m all out of humanity for him, he deserves far worse than losing his arrogant wife. He is responsible for the deaths of many Canadians with his forced clotshot, people have lost their homes, their jobs, all they have worked for all their lives l thanks to this vile waste of skin, and you want us to feel sorry for him? You want us to show humanity to him? Not a chance.

Amy08
Amy08

Ok Commie sympathizer 🤮

terryc
terryc

Justin probably got caught having am affair with Marco M.

terryc
terryc

Even Sophie hates his guts

Taz
Taz

Good for her!

guest50
guest50

I suspect Sophie wanted to make it official once she got the offshore bank account numbers.

I had very little respect for the woman before this, given her public idiocy and vacuousness, but I have even less now knowing that she left the children with Justin. Co-parenting? What a farce! Taxpayers continue to foot the bills for these grifters.

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

The only reason the kids are staying with him I’m guessing is because the taxpayer will be in the hook for any and all expenses, notice they say they will vacation together as well, which also leaves us in the hook for all the expenses, I don’t expect these grifters to ever use their own money for anything.

guest50
guest50

[thumbup]

jokeco68
jokeco68

First the cabinet shuffle now Sophie saying she's not putting on another campaign show. Election incoming

Footloose
Footloose

So, the bandage on Trudeau's forhead on Monday just might have been Sophie "experiencing things differently".

Alterego64
Alterego64

[lol][lol]

muddyrhodes58
muddyrhodes58

The marriage has been a farce for at least four years. During that time it has cost the taxpayer a million dollar home in Harrington, $6000/night hotel and that is just the tip of the iceberg.

BurdLadie
BurdLadie

If I recall, several years ago, someone wrote that she planned to stay with him till the end of his tenure. Since he wants to run in the next election, this is probably the best time to leave. Of course, the timing could be a ploy, for some sympathy votes for the poor guy. We can't speculate on their relationship.

LetThatOneMarinate
LetThatOneMarinate

I'm not ashamed to admit I laughed out loud when I read the headlines. So glad he's finally getting what he deserves. Sinking in the polls and now this. F Turdeau!!!

guest1019
guest1019

HAHAHA to the one responsible for countless broken marriages, relationships, jobs, businesses, lives and a divided now 3rd world country due to his hatred toward freedom loving hard working real Canadians HAHAHA!

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

You nailed it guest, have no sympathy for that vile man. He has done more to damage families than all other PMs(his father is close second) combined.

Report Add Reply
Boris Hall
Boris Hall

Who knows what this sickening freak pedophile Trudeau is involved with

The most hated man in Canada

A carbon copy of Paul Bernardo

Gerast
Gerast

They've been separated since 2019. Glad she got to suck the taxpayers teet for the past 4 years

Strong&Free
Strong&Free

No matter how anyone feels about Justin or Sophie, a broken marriage is always a disaster for everyone involved: The spouses, society at large, and most of all, the poor children thereby deprived of the shelter of the marital home. Everyone suffers when marriage vows aren't kept. The unfortunate decisions that lead up to such event are no justification, in the same way that alcohol addiction doesn't justify drinking and driving accidents. So don't give me the "some people just weren't meant to be together".

mccann.wp
mccann.wp

The most hated man in Canada, even his wife hates him.

gtkeough
gtkeough

As the kids have no choice who their parents are, I give them full respect. For Sophie, I do give her a lot of slack being as she has been probably protecting the kids from the fallout of criminal actions by their father. As for Trudope himself, He!! would long be frozen!! Ask those political prisoners ( & families ) our so called justice system has & still holds along with the many millions his willful actions have so badly effected how they feel. If there was a hangman's noose, I believe it would be put to use very quickly.

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Even an Uber woke woman like sofie “the singer” Trudeau can’t stand the sociopathic, egotist Justin Castro, if she can’t stand to be with him, that speaks volumns for Jughead “under Trudy’s desk” Singh. Castros wife can’t stand him, Canadians are fed up with him, his dog probably piddles on his leg, next thing he will be walk-in grown the street with his pansy’s around his ankles, just like Steve Martin in the movie “the Jerk”, but he is more fitted for a character in “dumb and dumber”. Everything bad that happens to Justin Castro he deserves and much much more.

loga
loga

Is the taxpayers still on the hook for her vacation expenses? What a bunch of grifters.

guest50
guest50

Sophie hasn't officially lived with Justin since before the 2019 election.

I have to ask....Exactly how much money have Canadian taxpayers contributed to Justin's alimony and child support payments? After all, the cottage at Harrington Lake has been Sophie's official residence.

al
al

I always thought she was just a "beard" so the twit appeared normal.

BryanLumsden2003
BryanLumsden2003

Smart girl. OK, maybe not that smart! How long did it take her to realize what a douchebag Castreau is! Of course, they've been living mostly separate lives for years.

The band-aid on his thick skull, that True-dolt has been sporting, now makes sense. Sophie, a .45, does a better job than a BB!

Freedom fan
Freedom fan

She is too old and wrong gender for sockboy. He likes them you and male..

dgmcdnld
dgmcdnld

LOL the worst kept secret, been going on a long time.

Amy08
Amy08

👍

stewart
stewart

Well, you've got to give her credit for separating from him. Alberta can't seem to get that job done.

gtkeough
gtkeough

She must be blind & deaf to have remained with her POS of a husband as long as she has. Maybe the kids were asking questions she could no longer avoid.

northrungrader
northrungrader

I suspect all the pride flags hanging outside the prime ministers office, may have something to do with it? Just idle speculation on my part, more power to him if his testicles are cut off, lol. We all know Klaus holds the power in that relationship anyway.

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

He is coming out as gay Northrun, his pronouns will be she/it( say it fast) and I agree with those pronouns. Lol

Freedom fan
Freedom fan

Maybe she wanted a real man and not fake soyboy feminist. Also, possible she is fleeing before the ships sinks.

eldon628
eldon628

Get out of the cottage!!!

RafterKW
RafterKW

👍

WCanada
WCanada

👍🏼

PersonOne
PersonOne

No longer Prime Minister.... no longer worth hanging on to? Sorry, had to say it.

jhaugan
jhaugan

This is my shocked face.

