Four byelections will be held in vacant ridings on June 19, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Sunday.
This includes two in Manitoba — Portage-Lisgar and Winnipeg South Centre — Oxford, Ontario and Notre-Dame-de-Grâce-Westmount, Quebec.
Calgary Heritage also remains vacant. A date for that byelection is expected to be announced after the May 29 Alberta provincial election.
People’s Party of Canada (PPC) Leader Maxime Bernier announced Friday he will run in Portage-Lisgar and hopes to “make history” by getting the first PPC member elected to the House of Commons.
Candice Bergen who served the riding since 2008, and was interim Conservative Party leader for several months in 2022, resigned her seat in February.
Bernier will run against Branden Leslie, Bergen’s former campaign manager.
PPC won 22% of the vote in the 2021 election. Bergen carried it with 55%.
Liberal Ben Carr is vying for the seat in Winnipeg South Centre that was held by his father former cabinet minister Jim Carr who died in December.
Carr senior was elected in three elections and won the riding by 18% in 2021.
The seat in Notre-Dame-de-Grâce-Westmount was left vacant when Marc Garneau, a former Liberal cabinet minister and astronaut resigned in March. He was first elected in 2008.
Conservative MP Dave MacKenzie stepped down in January from the Oxford seat he held for almost two decades.
The full slate of candidates contesting the byelections has not been announced.
Senior Columnist (Manitoba)
Linda Slobodian is the Senior Manitoba Columnist for the Western Standard based out of Winnipeg. She has been an investigative columnist for the Calgary Herald, Calgary Sun, Edmonton Sun, and Alberta Report.
