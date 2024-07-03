Trudeau announces Lt.-Gen. Jennie Carignan as CAF’s first female military chief

The Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) will have a woman as top commander for the first time, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Wednesday.Lt.-Gen. Jennie Carignan will replace Gen. Wayne Eyre in the top job in the Canadian military on July 18. Eyre will be retiring this summer. “I congratulate Lt.-Gen. Jennie Carignan on her upcoming appointment. Over the course of her career, her exceptional leadership qualities, commitment to excellence, and dedication to service have been a tremendous asset to our Armed Forces,” said Trudeau in a news release. “I am confident that, as Canada’s new Chief of the Defence Staff, she will help Canada be stronger, more secure, and ready to tackle global security challenges.”Carignan, from Quebec, has a background in combat engineering and has served in the military 38 years, including deployments to Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan. She is currently the chief of professional conduct and culture, a department that was added to the military following a slew of sexual misconduct allegations against multiple high-ranking CAF officials, per the Canadian Press. Following the string of sexual misconduct allegations, which began in February 2021, and resignation of several high-ranking members, an external report from the Supreme Court recommended changes needed to be made within CAF to alter its toxic culture. Carignan in her role as culture chief, was thrust in the public eye as a key player in overhauling the military’s conduct culture. She regularly issued updates on her efforts to implement those recommendations. CAF has a current shortage of about 16,000 troops and a gross deficiency in equipment. Defence Minister Bill Blair in March said the military is in a "death spiral.”Eyre earlier noted there are issues with Canadians' readiness to serve, with "increased incidence of medical challenges, mental-health challenges,” the CP reported.