Ukraine PM Denys Shmyhal and Justin Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with Ukraine Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal Tuesday to offer more support.

Leopard tank

Trudeau said he reiterated Canada’s solidarity with and support for Ukraine as it defends itself against Russia’s brutal, full-scale invasion.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

Left Coast
Left Coast

Ukraine is done like dinner . . . . no amount of money is going to change that!

Time for Zelensky to sit down with the Russians and make peace.

We are watching Macron selling out the inept NATO for a place in the BRIC movement today . . . remember the old story about a massive army made up of China, Russia & the European Community attacking a small country in the Middle East? Seems to be getting closer every day now . . .

Alberta Farmer
Alberta Farmer

https://media.gab.com/system/media_attachments/files/134/862/352/original/35c72cf233c01db4.png

Alberta Farmer
Alberta Farmer

Blackface pedophile Trudeau sending more of our tax $ to be laundered back to him and his parasite pedophile elite buddies!

Jerome Tjerkstra
Jerome Tjerkstra

Well, if you can't donate to the Trudeau Foundation you can always go back to Ukraine.

Forward Thinking
Forward Thinking

2.4 billion dollars with no way to finance it other then to print more money and expand the money supply even further. To the reader of this comment you will be paying for this 2.4 billion at the grocery store and at the gas pump. You and your castrated child can enjoy owning nothing and being happy.

