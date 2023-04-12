Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with Ukraine Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal Tuesday to offer more support.
Trudeau said he reiterated Canada’s solidarity with and support for Ukraine as it defends itself against Russia’s brutal, full-scale invasion.
During the visit, Trudeau announced Canada will provide additional military aid to Ukraine, sourced from Colt Canada.
The funding, announced in Budget 2023, brings Canada’s total commitment to Ukraine since the beginning of Russia’s illegal full-scale invasion to more than $8 billion.
“Canada remains steadfast in our support for Ukraine and in helping Ukrainians defend their sovereignty, territorial integrity, and independence,” Trudeau said.
“I am incredibly happy to welcome Prime Minister Shmyhal to Canada and to work directly with him to keep doing everything we can to support Ukrainians, deepen our ties, promote our shared vision of a peaceful and secure future, and create economic opportunities for people in both our countries.”
During the visit, the leaders also focused on efforts to rebuild Ukraine, including hosting Canadian business leaders to discuss opportunities for Canadian trade and investment in Ukraine, particularly the essential role private sector investment will play in Ukraine’s long-term reconstruction.
Trudeau and Shmyhal also signed a joint declaration on the conclusion of negotiations for the modernization of the Canada-Ukraine Free Trade Agreement (CUFTA) and underscored the need to complete the processes to implement it as quickly as possible.
The federal government said a modernized CUFTA supports long-term security, stability, and economic development in Ukraine, as well as the creation of good middle-class jobs here in Canada.
Canada and Ukraine also signed a bilateral Youth Mobility Agreement, which the federal government said young people from both countries will benefit from when travel to Ukraine becomes safe.
The feds said the agreement further deepens the strong bonds between its peoples and the two countries.
“It will open up new opportunities for youth to work and travel, including opportunities for Canadian youth to help rebuild Ukraine once Russia withdraws its forces from the country,” the Liberal government stated.
To maintain the pressure on the Russian regime, Trudeau announced new sanctions targeting 14 Russian individuals and 34 entities complicit in Russia’s war in Ukraine, including several security targets linked to the Wagner Group and Russia’s aviation sector.
In addition, to further pressure Putin’s enablers in Belarus, Trudeau announced additional sanctions on nine entities related to the Belarusian financial sector.
During Shmyhal’s time in Canada, Saskatoon-based Cameco and Ukraine’s state-owned Energoatom signed a major supply contract in which Cameco will provide the necessary uranium to meet Ukraine’s nuclear fuel needs until 2035.
“This supply contract, which builds on the partnership agreement signed earlier this year, will help Ukraine keep the lights on while creating and supporting good, middle-class jobs here in Canada,” the Liberal government said.
Trudeau reiterated to Shmyhal, Canada will stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes.
(5) comments
Ukraine is done like dinner . . . . no amount of money is going to change that!
Time for Zelensky to sit down with the Russians and make peace.
We are watching Macron selling out the inept NATO for a place in the BRIC movement today . . . remember the old story about a massive army made up of China, Russia & the European Community attacking a small country in the Middle East? Seems to be getting closer every day now . . .
https://media.gab.com/system/media_attachments/files/134/862/352/original/35c72cf233c01db4.png
Blackface pedophile Trudeau sending more of our tax $ to be laundered back to him and his parasite pedophile elite buddies!
Well, if you can't donate to the Trudeau Foundation you can always go back to Ukraine.
2.4 billion dollars with no way to finance it other then to print more money and expand the money supply even further. To the reader of this comment you will be paying for this 2.4 billion at the grocery store and at the gas pump. You and your castrated child can enjoy owning nothing and being happy.
