Trudeau-appointed judges to decide on next step for War Measures (Emergencies) Act appeal

Ten of the 15 judges who sit on the Federal Court of Appeal, the panel to decide on the next steps of the War Measures (Emergencies) Act, were appointed by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. The Federal Court of Canada ruled Tuesday the Trudeau administration’s invocation of the War Measures (Emergencies) Act in response to the Freedom Convoy in 2022 was illegal. Later that same day, Deputy Prime Minister Christia Freeland announced the Liberal government plans to appeal the federal court’s decision. .While five of the judges were appointed by former Conservative prime minister Stephen Harper, Judith Woods, John Laskin, George Locke, Anne Mactavish, Rene LeBlanc, KA Siobhan Monaghan, Sylvie Roussel, Nathalie Goyette, Gerald Heckman, and Monica Bringer were all appointed by Trudeau between 2016 and 2023.