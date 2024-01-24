News

Trudeau-appointed judges to decide on next step for War Measures (Emergencies) Act appeal

Trudeau-appointed judges to decide on Emergencies Act appeal
Trudeau-appointed judges to decide on Emergencies Act appealCourtesy Danielle Smith/Twitter
Loading content, please wait...
Emergencies Act
Freedom Convoy 2022
Stephen Harper
Federal Court Of Canada
Federal Court Of Appeal
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news