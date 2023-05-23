Senator Yuen Pau Woo
Image courtesy of CBC

Liberal-appointed Sen. Yuen Pau Woo (BC) recently expressed concerns about an “extreme anti-China sentiment” in Canada. 

China

China

According to Blacklock’s Reporter, Woo made the remarks over a week after a Chinese spy was expelled from the country and encouraged Canadians to show their opposition to a foreign agents’ registry by signing a petition.

Tags

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.