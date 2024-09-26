Trudeau appoints another new senator: a civil engineer who grew up in Haiti

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has appointed his eighty-eighth senator since he took office in 2015. Suze Youance, born and raised in Haiti, came to Canada in 2006. Youance is a civil engineer who lives in Quebec. She taught at the École de technologie supérieure and is the president of the Haitian Community Office in Montreal. “I congratulate Ms. Youance on her appointment to the Senate. Her experience will make her a strong voice for Quebec and for people across the country,” wrote Trudeau in a media release. .Smith slams Trudeau’s weekend appointment of two Liberal donors to the Senate.Senators are appointed officially by the governor general on the Prime Minister's recommendation. The process includes an Independent Advisory Board for Senate Appointments, which the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) says is “guided in its work by public, transparent, non-partisan, and merit-based criteria to identify highly qualified candidates for the Senate.”“With today’s announcement, there have been 88 independent appointments to the Senate made on the advice of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau,” wrote the PMO.“All of them were recommended by the board.”Youance in joining the Senate will now contribute to revising legislation, investigating national issues and representing “regional, provincial and territorial, and minority interests.”“Important functions in a modern democracy,” notes the PMO. Trudeau-appointed Sen. Pierre J. Dalphond welcomed Youance to the Senate “on behalf of the Progressive Senate Group.”“We look forward to working with you,” he said. .New Liberal-appointed senator Adler called indigenous people unemployed ’boneheads’.This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.