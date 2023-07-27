Trudeau and Anand
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has chosen a new Treasury Board president for the sixth time in the past eight years.

According to Blacklock’s Reporter, MP Anita Anand (Oakville, ON) is Trudeau’s latest appointee to this portfolio. When speaking to reporters, she expressed confidence in her abilities and stated she was “very well placed.”

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Don’t have to be a rocket surgeon to figure out if you spend more than you make you will have a deficit, or if you hand out billions of dollars and have no checks or balances, shady people will take advantage of it, and it appears a lot of shady people work at revenue Canada. The solution to every problem faced by this Trudeau government is to throw money at the problem, f it doesn’t go away at least it will shut people up, he has no concept of how to manage finances because he has never had to, he is a trust fund spoiled brat who has never been held responsible for anything he has done, and now, as PM, continues on this path. Trudeau is an egotistical sociopath who has ruined this country, possibly for ever.

LetThatOneMarinate
LetThatOneMarinate

[thumbup][thumbup]

BurdLadie
BurdLadie

How can any department function, with constant change of leadership ? Was this a demotion for Anand or is she really happy with her new portfolio ? Maybe she can rein in Freeland's spending.

Left Coast
Left Coast

Trudough has been a massive fail . . . . and the numbers prove the point!

Per capita GDP change in the Harper era: $1,950

Per capita GDP change in the Trudeau era: $1,374

From 2006 to 2015, U.S. per capita GDP went from $53,738 to $56,762.

From 2016 to 2022, U.S. per capita GDP went from $57,292 to $62,866.

Thus, U.S. per capita GDP grew by $3,024 during the time in which Stephen Harper was in power in Canada. Meanwhile, it grew $5,574 during the time in which Justin Trudeau has been in power in Canada.

Harper era Canadian per capita GDP gain: $1,950 vs $3,024 in the U.S.

Trudeau era Canadian per capita GDP gain: $1,374 vs $5,574 in the U.S.

PersonOne
PersonOne

Trying to figure out why his unicorns wont fly.

