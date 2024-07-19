Trudeau appoints Steven MacKinnon to replace Seamus O'Regan as labour minister

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has tapped Steven MacKinnon to be labour minister, replacing the portfolio abdicated by Seamus O'Regan, who is stepping down to deal with family issues. O’Regan, an old friend of Trudeau and groomsman at his wedding, will hold his seat until the next election, but he will not be running again. The prime minister appointed MacKinnon Friday morning. The new labour minister was sworn into the role at Rideau Hall. MacKinnon was shifted to the portfolio from the role of government House leader, which he had been keeping warm for Karina Gould while she is on maternity leave. Gould is expected to return “soon,” wrote Trudeau on social media. She will reprise her position leading the House of Commons when parliament resumes in September. MacKinnon has "accumulated a wealth of experience building consensus and working with partners,” wrote the Prime Minister’s Office in a statement, per CTV. .Trudeau accepted O’Regan’s resignation on Thursday. The prime minister, describing him as “my friend Seamus,” on Twitter (“X”) Thursday evening praised the outgoing minister for his “pragmatic voice” and being a “relentless advocate around the Cabinet table.” “But to do that work well, you have to sacrifice a lot, and ask so much of your family. I respect his decision whole-heartedly,” wrote Trudeau. .MacKinnon on Friday recommitted his “total” support for Trudeau personally. “With the prime minister going on vacation, do you believe he should take this time to reflect on whether he should remain in the role?” a reporter asked. “The prime minister enjoys the full support of me, and my colleagues, and the prime minister obviously has the full authority and the full discretion to make the choices he wants to make,” said MacKinnon. “Our confidence in him to make those choices is total.” .As the Western Standard earlier reported, Trudeau is scheduled to lead a cabinet meeting, held just before MPs head off on a six-week summer holiday, to discuss “appointments” and strategize the Liberals’ future amid the major fallout from losing the recent Toronto byelection. The prime minister has of late been romancing former Bank of Canada governor Mark Carney in efforts to recruit him as finance minister, a move that would replace embattled Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland, multiple government sources told the Globe and Mail.