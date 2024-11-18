Trudeau at G20 in Brazil pushing carbon tax, meeting with Biden, Starmer, Meloni

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrived in Brazil for the G20 summit Sunday, where he promptly spoke at a conference on the benefits of carbon tax. Trudeau was received in Brazil by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and First Lady Janja Lula da Silva. On Monday, he is scheduled to participate in two working sessions, one on “social inclusion and the fight against hunger and poverty” and the other on the “reform of global governance institutions,” followed by meetings with multiple heads of state. The prime minister throughout the course of the day will meet with US President Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.He also has meeting scheduled with Japanese Prime Minister Ishiba Shigeru, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum..Meloni says Trudeau ignorant on Italy’s sexual minorities record.Speaking at Sunday night's conference, held by the anti-poverty group Global Citizen, Trudeau insisted the costly levy on gas and home heating was only unpopular because of the “propaganda, misinformation, disinformation and flat-out lies” surrounding it. Trudeau praised his own government as one of the world’s “strongest” carbon tax programs, and lamented how his plan has been tainted with misinformation, making it an “an easy political target” in Canada. Opposition leader Pierre Poilievre has promised to “axe the tax” if elected prime minister. His Liberal party has won three elections based on the carbon tax campaign, said Trudeau at the conference, and the issue is “very much in question” for the next election.“It actually has become a way of helping with affordability and putting more money in the pockets of people who are struggling,” said Trudeau, according to the Canadian Press.The claim has been debunked by parliamentary audits. .‘PAINFUL FOR CANADIANS’: Former federal bank governor warns of carbon tax downfall .The Prime Minister’s Office ahead of the event said Trudeau’s planned remarks for the Global Citizen event would discuss “the economic case for climate action and Canada’s climate finance and international assistance” policies for the G7 presidency, the rotating seat which Canada will possess in 2025. Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly on Friday speaking to reporters at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Peru claimed world leaders were coming to Canadian officials to seek advice on how to “adapt” to President-elect Donald Trump. The prime minister also said Trump’s incoming presidency “came up a fair bit” as he met with world leaders during the APEC summit, according to Bloomberg. “(The incoming Trump administration) has an approach that is less unknown than it was back in 2016,” he said, adding it still might result in “challenging consequences.”“Trump will be very much focused on what’s good for the US, but because trade can and should fundamentally be a win-win, there are ways to work in serious, frank and open engagements that deliver opportunities for people.”.Joly claims she put China in its place at APEC.Trudeau in Peru over the weekend called out Mexico’s trade agreements with Beijing, pointing to China’s investments in the North American country, reported Blomberg. “There are concerns around the level of Chinese investment in Mexico that I think need to be addressed,” Trudeau said at APEC on Saturday. Out of the other side of his mouth, Trudeau said Mexico is a “solid partner” and he hopes they can work together to establish new North America trade agreements in the coming months, with a renewal on the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement coming up in 2026. “I am hopeful that we’re going to be able to do it within the context of trilateral negotiations, and renew and strengthen NAFTA in ways that works for all three of our countries,” said Trudeau..Trump’s National Security Advisor Mike Waltz detests Trudeau, endorses Poilievre